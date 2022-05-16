Log in
    MPC   US56585A1025

MARATHON PETROLEUM CORPORATION

(MPC)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  05/16 09:47:12 am EDT
96.66 USD   +0.81%
09:32aThinking about trading options or stock in Netflix, Trade Desk, Marathon Petroleum, Tesla, or Marvell Technology?
PR
08:05aMarathon Petroleum helps create new learning path for low-income students in Salt Lake City
AQ
06:52aGoldman Sachs Downgrades Marathon Petroleum to Neutral From Buy
MT
Thinking about trading options or stock in Netflix, Trade Desk, Marathon Petroleum, Tesla, or Marvell Technology?

05/16/2022 | 09:32am EDT
NEW YORK, May 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- InvestorsObserver issues critical PriceWatch Alerts for NFLX, TTD, MPC, TSLA, and MRVL.

Click a link below then choose between in-depth options trade idea report or a stock score report.

Options Report – Ideal trade ideas on up to seven different options trading strategies. The report shows all vital aspects of each option trade idea for each stock.

Stock Report - Measures a stock's suitability for investment with a proprietary scoring system combining short and long-term technical factors with Wall Street's opinion including a 12-month price forecast.

(Note: You may have to copy this link into your browser then press the [ENTER] key.)

InvestorsObserver provides patented technology to some of the biggest names on Wall Street and creates world-class investing tools for the self-directed investor on Main Street. We have a wide range of tools to help investors make smarter decisions when investing in stocks or options.

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/thinking-about-trading-options-or-stock-in-netflix-trade-desk-marathon-petroleum-tesla-or-marvell-technology-301547861.html

SOURCE InvestorsObserver


© PRNewswire 2022
