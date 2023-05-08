Maravai LifeSciences : Presentation Q1 2023

Forward Looking Statements and Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This presentation contains, and our officers and representatives may from time-to-time make, "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Investors are cautioned that statements in this presentation which are not strictly historical statements constitute forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, statements regarding our financial guidance for 2023, CleanCap® manufacturing cost savings and efficiencies over enzymatic or ARCA capping; our ability to continue to expand our Nucleic Acid Products (NAP) customer base; our ability to continue to scale our NAP capabilities with our customers; support our customers from clinical development through commercialization;; our innovation capabilities; the expansion of our product portfolio; adjustments to get to our non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA range; the growth of our base business in 2023 and beyond; long-term growth opportunities of non- COVID-19 vaccines and cell and gene therapies; the expected strategic benefits of Alphazyme acquisition; and continued demand for our Biologics Safety Testing kits, constitute forward-looking statements and are identified by words like "believe," "expect," "may," "will," "should," "seek," "anticipate," or "could" and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Instead, they are based only on our current beliefs, expectations and assumptions regarding the future of our business, future plans and strategies, projections, anticipated events and trends, the economy and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of our control. Our actual results and financial condition may differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Therefore, you should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause our actual results and financial condition to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements include, among others, the following: The extent and duration of our revenue associated with COVID-19-related products and services are uncertain and are dependent, in important respects, on factors outside of our control. Ongoing macroeconomic challenges and changes in economic conditions , including adverse developments affecting banks and financial institutions, follow-on effects of those events and related systemic pressures, could negatively impact, directly or indirectly, our and our customers' current and future business operations and our financial condition, revenue and earnings. Certain of our products are used by customers in the production of vaccines and therapies, some of which represent relatively new and still-developing modes of treatment. Unforeseen adverse events, negative clinical outcomes, development of alternative therapies or increased regulatory scrutiny of these vaccines and therapies and their financial cost may damage public perception of the safety, utility, or efficacy of these vaccines and therapies or other modes of treatment and may harm our customers' ability to conduct their business. Such events may negatively impact our revenue and have an adverse effect on our performance. We are dependent on our customers' spending on and demand for outsourced nucleic acid production and biologics safety testing products and services. A reduction in spending or demand could have a material adverse effect on our business, financial condition, results of operations, cash flows and prospects. We compete with life science, pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies who are substantially larger than we are and potentially capable of developing new approaches that could make our products, services and technology obsolete. Ongoing geopolitical instability and the resulting economic disruption may negatively impact our business, operations and financial condition. Our acquisitions expose us to risks that could adversely affect our business, and we may not achieve the anticipated benefits of acquisitions of businesses or technologies. We depend on a limited number of customers for a high percentage of our revenue. If we cannot maintain our current relationships with customers, fail to sustain recurring sources of revenue with our existing customers, or if we fail to enter into new relationships, our future operating results will be adversely affected. We rely on a limited number of suppliers or, in some cases, sole suppliers, for some of our raw materials and may not be able to find replacements or immediately transition to alternative suppliers. Such other factors as discussed throughout the "Risk Factors" section of our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, as well as other documents we file with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Any forward-looking statement made by us in this presentation is based only on information currently available to us and speaks only as of the date on which it is made. We undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.

This presentation presents certain "non-GAAP Measures" as defined by the rules of the Securities Exchange Commission ("SEC") as a supplement to results presented in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ("GAAP"). These non-GAAP Measures, as well as other statistical measures, including Adjusted EBITDA (as defined herein) and Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of revenues, are presented because the Company's management believes these measures provide additional information regarding the Company's performance and because we believe they are useful to investors in evaluating operating performance compared to that of other companies in our industry. In addition, management believes that these measures are useful to assess the Company's operating performance trends because they exclude certain material non-cash items, unusual or non-recurring items that are not expected to continue in the future, and certain other

items. The non-GAAP Measures are not presented in accordance with GAAP, and the Company's computation of these non-GAAP Measures may vary from those used by other companies. These measures have limitations as an analytical tool and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute or alternative to net income or loss, operating income or loss, cash flows from operating activities, total indebtedness or any other measures of operating performance, liquidity or indebtedness derived in accordance with GAAP. A reconciliation of historical non-GAAP Measures to historical GAAP measures and additional information on the Company's use of non-GAAP financial measures is provided on pages 29-31.

Past performance may not be a reliable indicator of future results.

This presentation also contains estimates and other statistical data made by independent parties and by the Company relating to market size and growth and other data about the Company's industry. This data involves a number of assumptions and limitations, and you are cautioned not to give undue weight to such estimates. Neither the Company nor any other person makes any representation as to the accuracy or completeness of such data or undertakes any obligation to update such data after the date of this presentation. In addition, projections, assumptions and estimates of our future performance and the future performance of the markets in which the Company operates are necessarily subject to a high degree of uncertainty and risk.

The trademarks included herein are the property of the owners thereof and are used for reference purposes only. Such use should not be construed as an endorsement of the products or services of Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. and its subsidiaries.