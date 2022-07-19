Log in
    MRVI   US56600D1072

MARAVAI LIFESCIENCES HOLDINGS, INC.

(MRVI)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-07-19 pm EDT
26.79 USD   +8.33%
04:14pMARAVAI LIFESCIENCES : Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership (Form 4)
PU
08:01aMaravai LifeSciences To Host Earnings Conference Call on Thursday, August 4, 2022
GL
07/14Goldman Sachs Adjusts Price Target on Maravai LifeSciences Holdings to $35 From $44, Reiterates Buy Rating
MT
Maravai LifeSciences : Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership (Form 4)

07/19/2022 | 04:14pm EDT
Ownership Submission
FORM 4
Check this box if no longer subject to Section 16, Form 4 or Form 5 obligations may continue. See Instruction 1(b).
UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION
Washington, D.C. 20549STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN BENEFICIAL OWNERSHIP OF SECURITIES Filed pursuant to Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 or Section 30(h) of the Investment Company Act of 1940
OMB APPROVAL
OMB Number:3235-0287Expires:January 31, 2005Estimated average burden hours per response...0.5
1. Name and Address of Reporting Person *
Leddy Peter Michael
2. Issuer Name and Ticker or Trading Symbol
MARAVAI LIFESCIENCES HOLDINGS, INC. [MRVI] 		5. Relationship of Reporting Person(s) to Issuer
(Check all applicable)
_____ Director _____ 10% Owner
_____ Officer (give title below) _____ Other (specify below)
See Remarks /
(Last) (First) (Middle)
C/O MARAVAI LIFESCIENCES HOLDINGS, INC. , 10770 WATERIDGE CIRCLE, SUITE 200
3. Date of Earliest Transaction (Month/Day/Year)
(Street)
SAN DIEGO CA 92121
4. If Amendment, Date Original Filed(Month/Day/Year)
 6. Individual or Join/Group Filing(Check Applicable Line)
_X_ Form filed by One Reporting Person
___ Form filed by More than One Reporting Person
(City) (State) (Zip)
Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned
1.Title of Security 2. Transaction Date (Month/Day/Year) 2A. Deemed Execution Date, if any (Month/Day/Year) 3. Transaction Code 4. Securities Acquired (A) or Disposed of (D) 5. Amount of Securities Beneficially Owned Following Reported Transaction(s) 6. Ownership Form: Direct (D) or Indirect (I) 7. Nature of Indirect Beneficial Ownership
Code V Amount (A) or (D) Price
Table II - Derivative Securities Beneficially Owned (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)
(e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)
1. Title of Derivate Security 2. Conversion or Exercise Price of Derivative Security 3. Transaction Date (Month/Day/Year) 3A. Deemed Execution Date, if any (Month/Day/Year) 4. Transaction Code 5. Number of Derivative Securities Acquired (A) or Disposed of (D) 6. Date Exercisable and Expiration Date 7. Title and Amount of Securities Underlying Derivative Security 8. Price of Derivative Security 9. Number of derivative Securities Beneficially Owned Following Reported Transaction(s) 10. Ownership Form of Derivative Security: Direct (D) or Indirect (I) 11. Nature of Indirect Beneficial Ownership
Code V (A) (D) Date Exercisable Expriation Date Title Amount or Number of Shares
Reporting Owners
Reporting Owner Name / Address Relationships
Director 10% Owner Officer Other
Leddy Peter Michael
C/O MARAVAI LIFESCIENCES HOLDINGS, INC.
10770 WATERIDGE CIRCLE, SUITE 200
SAN DIEGO, CA92121

See Remarks
Signatures
/s/ Kurt Oreshack, by power of attorney for Peter Leddy 2022-07-19
**Signature of Reporting Person Date
Explanation of Responses:
(*) If the form is filed by more than one reporting person, see Instruction 5(b)(v).
(**) Intentional misstatements or omissions of facts constitute Federal Criminal Violations. See 18 U.S.C. 1001 and 15 U.S.C. 78ff(a).
(1) Represents restricted stock units ("RSUs") awarded under the Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. 2020 Omnibus Incentive Plan. Each RSU represents the right to receive one share of Class A Common Stock of the Issuer upon vesting, subject to the Reporting Person's continued employment with the Issuer. The RSUs will vest in 1/3rd increments on each of July 15, 2023, July 15, 2024, and July 15, 2025, subject to the Reporting Person's continued employment with the Issuer.
(2) Represents options awarded under the Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. 2020 Omnibus Incentive Plan. These options will vest 25% on July 15, 2023 and in equal 1/48th installments each month thereafter, subject to the Reporting Person's continued employment with the Issuer.
Note: File three copies of this Form, one of which must be manually signed. If space is insufficient, See Instruction 6 for procedure.Potential persons who are to respond to the collection of information contained in this form are not required to respond unless the form displays a currently valid OMB number.

Disclaimer

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings Inc. published this content on 19 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 July 2022 20:13:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
