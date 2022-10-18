Advanced search
    MRVI   US56600D1072

MARAVAI LIFESCIENCES HOLDINGS, INC.

(MRVI)
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-10-18 pm EDT
19.65 USD   +1.18%
04:16pMaravai LifeSciences To Host Earnings Conference Call on Wednesday, November 2, 2022
GL
04:15pMaravai LifeSciences To Host Earnings Conference Call on Wednesday, November 2, 2022
AQ
10/04Maravai LifeSciences Holdings Appoints William Martin as CEO; Shares Plunge
MT
Maravai LifeSciences To Host Earnings Conference Call on Wednesday, November 2, 2022

10/18/2022 | 04:16pm EDT
SAN DIEGO, Oct. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Maravai LifeSciences, Inc. (Maravai) (NASDAQ: MRVI), a global provider of life science reagents and services to researchers and biotech innovators, plans to announce its third quarter 2022 financial and operating results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 2, 2022, and will host a conference call and webcast on the same day at 2:00 p.m. PT/ 5:00 p.m. ET.

To participate in the conference call by telephone, dial (877) 315-3037 or (201) 689-8357 and reference Maravai LifeSciences. The call will also be available via live or archived webcast on the "Investors" section of the Maravai web site at https://investors.maravai.com.

About Maravai
Maravai is a leading life sciences company providing critical products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, and novel vaccines and to support research on human diseases. Maravai’s companies are leaders in providing products and services in the fields of nucleic acid synthesis and biologics safety testing to many of the world's leading biopharmaceutical, vaccine, diagnostics, and cell and gene therapy companies.

Contact Information:
Media Contact: Sara Michelmore
MacDougall Advisors
+1 781-235-3060
maravai@macdougall.bio

Investor Contact: Deb Hart
Maravai LifeSciences
+ 1 858-988-5917
ir@maravai.com


All news about MARAVAI LIFESCIENCES HOLDINGS, INC.
Analyst Recommendations on MARAVAI LIFESCIENCES HOLDINGS, INC.
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 890 M - -
Net income 2022 334 M - -
Net cash 2022 175 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 15,1x
Yield 2022 0,39%
Capitalization 2 554 M 2 554 M -
EV / Sales 2022 2,67x
EV / Sales 2023 3,51x
Nbr of Employees 550
Free-Float 34,6%
Chart MARAVAI LIFESCIENCES HOLDINGS, INC.
Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends MARAVAI LIFESCIENCES HOLDINGS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 10
Last Close Price 19,42 $
Average target price 35,00 $
Spread / Average Target 80,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
William Martin Chief Executive Officer
Kevin M. Herde Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Carl W. Hull Executive Chairman
Mike Houston Chief Science Officer
Peter Michael Leddy Chief Administrative Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MARAVAI LIFESCIENCES HOLDINGS, INC.-53.65%2 554
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.16.54%78 680
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS35.26%76 174
BIONTECH SE-46.11%33 765
WUXI APPTEC CO., LTD.-30.98%32 922
GENMAB A/S6.16%24 029