Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MRVI   US56600D1072

MARAVAI LIFESCIENCES HOLDINGS, INC.

(MRVI)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  10:07:01 2023-05-16 am EDT
15.24 USD   +1.57%
09:42aVaccine reagent vendor Maravai draws private equity interest-sources
RE
05/10Morgan Stanley Adjusts Price Target on Maravai LifeSciences Holdings to $27 From $29, Maintains Overweight Rating
MT
05/10North American Morning Briefing: Caution -2-
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news
Days
:
Hours
:
Minutes
:
Seconds

Vaccine reagent vendor Maravai draws private equity interest-sources

05/16/2023 | 09:42am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

NEW YORK, May 16 (Reuters) - Maravai LifeSciences Holdings Inc, a provider of capping reagents for COVID-19 vaccines whose shares plunged after the pandemic eased, has attracted private equity interest, people familiar with the matter said.

Buyout firm Thomas H. Lee Partners has approached Maravai, which has a market capitalization of about $3.8 billion, with a non-binding offer, the sources said. The price offered could not be learned.

Maravai rejected the offer, and there is no certainty that a new bid will follow or that any deal will be reached, the sources added.

Nevertheless, the acquisition approach shows how Maravai has become a takeover target after it lost three-quarters of its value from its August 2021 peak, when the scramble to develop COVID-19 vaccines using mRNA technology buoyed its reagent business. Since then, Maravai has been trying to pivot to other mRNA-based vaccines.

The sources requested anonymity because the matter is confidential. Spokespeople for Maravai and Thomas H. Lee Partners did not respond to requests for comment.

Maravai last week revised its 2023 revenue guidance down by $20 million to between $400 million and $440 million, about half what it generated in 2022. The San Diego-based company blamed a "sluggish" biotech market for the slowdown.

Following the success of COVID-19 vaccines, drugmakers are racing to apply mRNA technology in the development of other vaccines, including for cancer and tuberculosis. Maravai has been positioning to capture market share when production of these vaccines takes off in the next few years.

Maravai rejected a $42 per share all-cash offer from laboratory supplies vendor Sartorius AG in February 2022 as inadequate, Reuters reported at the time. Maravai shares have since dropped and ended trading on Monday at $15.

Maravai has also struggled with its CEO succession planning. It tapped former Danaher Corp executive Trey Martin as chief executive in October, but Danaher sued claiming a breach of his non-compete agreement.

Maravai settled with Danaher by agreeing to delay Martin's appointment and preclude his involvement in its nucleic acid production operations until the end of July. Maravai co-founder and executive chairman Carl Hull is currently serving as interim CEO. (Reporting by Greg Roumeliotis in New York Editing by Anirban Sen and Mark Potter)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DANAHER CORPORATION -0.71% 225.54 Delayed Quote.-14.35%
MARAVAI LIFESCIENCES HOLDINGS, INC. 2.93% 15.27 Delayed Quote.4.82%
All news about MARAVAI LIFESCIENCES HOLDINGS, INC.
09:42aVaccine reagent vendor Maravai draws private equity interest-sources
RE
05/10Morgan Stanley Adjusts Price Target on Maravai LifeSciences Holdings to $27 From $29, M..
MT
05/10North American Morning Briefing: Caution -2-
DJ
05/09Goldman Sachs Downgrades Maravai LifeSciences Holdings to Neutral From Buy, Adjusts Pri..
MT
05/09Deutsche Bank Adjusts Maravai LifeSciences Price Target to $23 From $25, Maintains Buy ..
MT
05/09Credit Suisse Lowers Maravai LifeSciences Holdings' PT to $18 From $23, Says Guidance R..
MT
05/09Trilink Biotechnologies Introduces L : CleanCap® M6 analog
GL
05/09Trilink Biotechnologies Introduces L : CleanCap® M6 analog
AQ
05/09RBC Cuts Price Target on Maravai LifeSciences Holdings to $20 From $22, Maintains Outpe..
MT
05/08Maravai Lifesciences : Presentation Q1 2023
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on MARAVAI LIFESCIENCES HOLDINGS, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 406 M - -
Net income 2023 43,0 M - -
Net cash 2023 199 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 73,5x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 1 977 M 1 977 M -
EV / Sales 2023 4,38x
EV / Sales 2024 3,73x
Nbr of Employees 610
Free-Float 35,4%
Chart MARAVAI LIFESCIENCES HOLDINGS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MARAVAI LIFESCIENCES HOLDINGS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 12
Last Close Price 15,00 $
Average target price 19,18 $
Spread / Average Target 27,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Carl W. Hull Executive Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Kevin M. Herde Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Mike Houston Chief Science Officer
Peter Michael Leddy Chief Administrative Officer & Executive VP
Anat Ashkenazi Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MARAVAI LIFESCIENCES HOLDINGS, INC.4.82%1 977
EXACT SCIENCES CORPORATION63.46%14 554
GUARDANT HEALTH, INC.2.54%2 866
BEIJING STRONG BIOTECHNOLOGIES, INC.36.41%1 885
VERACYTE, INC.5.77%1 818
IOVANCE BIOTHERAPEUTICS, INC.22.69%1 759
-40% off: Our subscriptions help you unlock hidden opportunities!
Subscribe
fermer