Marble Financial Inc. is a Canada-based artificial intelligence (AI)-driven financial technology company. The Company’s primary business activities are focused on assisting underbanked Canadians and alternative lenders to better transact with each other based on AI and alternative data. As well as providing consumers with a simple and easy to follow prescriptive path towards financial inclusion and financial-through its MyMarble Platform. Its cloud based MyMarble Platform is an online personal finance platform that provides consumers with the ability to build a positive credit report and credit score, gain specific and budgetary and credit insights with access to financial education and literacy, through its products: Score-Up, Marble Learn, Boost, Credit Meds and The Secured Future Credit Plan. Inverite Verification Inc., the Company’s subsidiary, is a cloud-based software-as-a-service platform and offers Open Banking and consumer-directed finance solutions.