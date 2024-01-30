Marble Financial Inc. is a Canada-based artificial intelligence (AI)-driven financial technology company. The Companyâs primary business activities are focused on assisting underbanked Canadians and alternative lenders to better transact with each other based on AI and alternative data. As well as providing consumers with a simple and easy to follow prescriptive path towards financial inclusion and financial-through its MyMarble Platform. Its cloud based MyMarble Platform is an online personal finance platform that provides consumers with the ability to build a positive credit report and credit score, gain specific and budgetary and credit insights with access to financial education and literacy, through its products: Score-Up, Marble Learn, Boost, Credit Meds and The Secured Future Credit Plan. Inverite Verification Inc., the Companyâs subsidiary, is a cloud-based software-as-a-service platform and offers Open Banking and consumer-directed finance solutions.