Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Marchex, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MCHX   US56624R1086

MARCHEX, INC.

(MCHX)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-10-26 pm EDT
1.610 USD   +1.26%
09:05aCar Buying Insights In A Fast-changing Marketplace : New Study Shows Dealers and Manufacturers Often Missing the Mark
BU
10/03Marchex Inc : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders (form 8-K)
AQ
09/16Marchex : Termination of Material Agreement - Form 8-K
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Car Buying Insights in a Fast-Changing Marketplace: New Study Shows Dealers and Manufacturers Often Missing the Mark

10/27/2022 | 09:05am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Study Provides Actionable Insights Tied to Improving the Customer Experience

Marchex (NASDAQ: MCHX), the award-winning AI-powered conversation intelligence company that helps businesses turn strategic insights into the actions that drive their most valued sales outcomes, today released findings from a major study (www.marchex.com/automotive-buyer-behavior) that analyzed more than 60,000 consumer-to-dealer phone conversations, from across the U.S., to assess the current state of car-buying.

Global supply chain crises have transformed how U.S. consumers buy vehicles. With ongoing shortages, consumers are making clear that it is more important than ever that phone calls focused on vehicle availability precede traditional in-person dealership visits. That is, consumers want to call and have conversations with dealers ahead of visiting to simply find out what is available and at what price, or to understand how to purchase a vehicle. A previous Marchex study revealed that roughly 80% of consumers prefer to call and speak with a dealership sales representative ahead of visiting the dealership.

Yet when shoppers try to connect over the phone with a salesperson is the point at which the customer experience frequently begins to erode. Marchex’s new study, titled “Car Buying is Evolving: How Dealers and Manufacturers Can Keep Up,” finds:

  • 16% of customers who call never connect to a sales representative. These are lost opportunities to close more business and protect the customer brand experience.
  • For those customers who do get through, 90% ask about the availability of certain makes and models; yet 60% of the time they do not get clear responses or a path to purchase the vehicle. This is attributable to conversation and communication breakdowns at both the manufacturer and dealer levels.
  • 40% of calls result in at least three breaches of trust, and leave customers feeling like agents are dismissive, not paying attention, or not taking the consumer requests seriously.

With all that is new, the two primary questions asked during dealership sales calls and conversations remain the same:

  • Do you have the vehicle I want?
  • How much will it cost?

Traditionally, dealerships that offered poor answers to these most basic questions have underperformed relative to the dealerships that were meeting the customers' expectations with transparent, straightforward answers. Today, according to Marchex’s study, the industry has gone backwards – yet this is not attributable to the dealerships only. Manufacturers must improve their communication efforts both with the consumers and in empowering dealerships to provide accurate information to their buyers.

First and foremost, dealers and manufacturers must arm salespeople with the specific answers and data they need to address the primary questions customers are asking. These questions are largely known and simply require accurate, scripted answers. These must include details about availability and price, as well as how the ordering process now works. Getting the manufacturer and the dealership coordinated by communicating “as one” with the consumer are critical prerequisites toward building more trust and satisfaction for the consumer.

“As car-buying processes continue to fundamentally change, dealerships and manufacturers consistently struggle in their communication tied to answering inquiries about availability and the vehicle-ordering process, leaving potential buyers frustrated and distrustful. They want to buy a car – yet they cannot get a straight answer as to how. In some cases, these bad experiences are convincing customers to defect from a particular brand,” said Matt Muilenburg, Marchex Senior Vice President of Automotive. “This has important ramifications for both dealers and manufacturers, primarily tied to improving communication and creating a better customer experience. The good news is, much of this is correctable.”

In addition to improving communication by both dealers and manufacturers, dealerships must fix their inbound phone call routing process. This is a root cause of why failed calls and conversations occur, with the primary factor being issues with the dealership's virtual attendant. Calls “fail” for a variety of reasons including:

  • Automated attendant abandon
  • Ring Transfer abandon
  • Hold Time abandon
  • Unanswered calls

The study (www.marchex.com/automotive-buyer-behavior) provides additional details on these factors, as well as how to reduce failed calls and conversations with an approach that includes and considers People, Process, and Technology.

About Marchex
Marchex’s award-winning conversation intelligence platform, featuring AI-powered sales engagement and marketing solutions, helps businesses turn strategic insights into the actions that drive their most valued sales outcomes. Our multichannel voice and text capabilities enable sales and marketing teams to deliver the buying experiences that today’s customers expect. Marchex is the trusted conversation intelligence partner for market-leading companies in critical industries, including many of the world’s most innovative and successful brands.

Please visit www.marchex.com, www.marchex.com/blog or @marchex on Twitter (Twitter.com/Marchex), where Marchex discloses material information from time to time about the company and its business.


© Business Wire 2022
All news about MARCHEX, INC.
09:05aCar Buying Insights In A Fast-changi : New Study Shows Dealers and Manufacturers Often Mis..
BU
10/03Marchex Inc : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Submission of Matters to a Vote ..
AQ
09/16Marchex : Termination of Material Agreement - Form 8-K
PU
09/16Marchex Inc : Termination of a Material Definitive Agreement (form 8-K)
AQ
08/10MARCHEX INC Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of..
AQ
08/10Tranche Update on Marchex, Inc.'s Equity Buyback Plan announced on November 5, 2014.
CI
08/09Marchex : Q2 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
08/09Transcript : Marchex, Inc., Q2 2022 Earnings Call, Aug 09, 2022
CI
08/09Marchex : Announces Second Quarter 2022 Results - Form 8-K
PU
08/09Earnings Flash (MCHX) MARCHEX Reports Q2 Revenue $13.5M, vs. Street Est of $13.4M
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on MARCHEX, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 53,2 M - -
Net income 2022 -6,65 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -10,1x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 66,6 M 66,6 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,25x
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,16x
Nbr of Employees 187
Free-Float 81,4%
Chart MARCHEX, INC.
Duration : Period :
Marchex, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MARCHEX, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 1,61 $
Average target price 3,50 $
Spread / Average Target 117%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Russell C. Horowitz Executive Chairman & Co-Chief Executive Officer
Michael A. Arends Co-CEO, Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Ryan Polley Chief Operating Officer
Dennis Cline Independent Director
M. Wayne Wisehart Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MARCHEX, INC.-35.08%67
OMNICOM GROUP., INC.-2.57%14 558
PUBLICIS GROUPE SA-3.38%14 461
THE INTERPUBLIC GROUP OF COMPANIES, INC.-19.49%11 790
FOCUS MEDIA INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.-38.95%10 066
WPP PLC-31.93%9 551