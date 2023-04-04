Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Marchex, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MCHX   US56624R1086

MARCHEX, INC.

(MCHX)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00:00 2023-04-04 pm EDT
1.850 USD   -0.54%
04:08pMarchex Inc : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
04:08pMarchex Hires Troy Hartless as Chief Revenue Officer
BU
03/31MARCHEX INC MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS. (form 10-K)
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Marchex Hires Troy Hartless as Chief Revenue Officer

04/04/2023 | 04:08pm EDT
Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ: MCHX), the award-winning AI-powered conversation intelligence company that helps businesses turn strategic insights into the actions that drive their most valued sales outcomes, today announced that Troy Hartless has joined the company as Chief Revenue Officer. Hartless has extensive experience as an executive officer for both private and publicly traded technology companies, and will lead Marchex’s sales, marketing, business development, solutions consulting and customer success organizations.

Most recently, Hartless was COO of Govplace, a cloud, cybersecurity, and perimeter security solutions company which he led through COVID while returning the business to profitability. Previously, he served as CRO of Callis Communications, a cloud-based SaaS company providing hosted VOIP, data, security, collaboration and desktop solutions. Hartless also served as the COO of InfoData (INFD), leading sales, business development, marketing, and professional services, delivering secure database management and IT solutions, and he helped return the company to profitability, achieving 11 consecutive quarters of revenue growth. Earlier in his career, Hartless held numerous executive positions at various technology companies, including Ericsson (ERICY), GTSI, & Secure Data in Motion.

“Troy Hartless brings to Marchex a unique and proven track record of driving revenue while leading dynamic sales and business development organizations for high growth technology companies,” said Edwin Miller, Marchex CEO. “We are thrilled to have Troy join our leadership team and look forward to working with him to help Marchex realize our considerable opportunities at hand.”

“With a powerful product and technology portfolio and a strong foundation of world-class customers already in place, Marchex is exceptionally well-positioned for growth,” said Hartless. “Marchex sits at the intersection of AI and data science and its solutions are ideally suited to help businesses build better sales experiences and customer outcomes. I’m excited to work with the Marchex team and apply my expertise in helping technology businesses scale, along with engaging directly with our customers and prospects to drive adoption and enhance our leadership in conversation intelligence.”

About Marchex

Marchex’s award-winning conversation intelligence platform, featuring AI-powered sales engagement and marketing solutions, helps businesses turn strategic insights into the actions that drive their most valued sales outcomes. Our multichannel voice and text capabilities enable sales and marketing teams to deliver the buying experiences that today’s customers expect. Marchex is the trusted conversation intelligence partner for market-leading companies in critical industries, including many of the world’s most innovative and successful brands.

Please visit www.marchex.com, www.marchex.com/blog, or @marchex on Twitter (Twitter.com/Marchex), where Marchex discloses material information from time to time about the company, its financial information, and its business.


© Business Wire 2023
All news about MARCHEX, INC.
04:08pMarchex Inc : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Change in Directors or Principal..
AQ
04:08pMarchex Hires Troy Hartless as Chief Revenue Officer
BU
03/31MARCHEX INC MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS ..
AQ
03/13Marchex Inc : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
03/09Marchex to Participate at the Roth Conference
BU
03/01Marchex : Q4 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
02/28Transcript : Marchex, Inc., Q4 2022 Earnings Call, Feb 28, 2023
CI
02/28Marchex Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Results
BU
02/28Earnings Flash (MCHX) MARCHEX Reports Q4 Revenue $12.3M, vs. Street Est of $12.9M
MT
02/28Marchex, Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2022
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on MARCHEX, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 52,8 M - -
Net income 2022 -6,53 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -19,6x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 77,1 M 77,1 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,46x
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,49x
Nbr of Employees 187
Free-Float 80,0%
Chart MARCHEX, INC.
Duration : Period :
Marchex, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MARCHEX, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 1,86 $
Average target price 3,25 $
Spread / Average Target 74,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Edwin A. Miller Chief Executive Officer
Ryan Polley President & Chief Operating Officer
Michael A. Arends Vice Chairman, Chief Financial Officer & CAO
Russell C. Horowitz Chairman
Dennis Cline Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MARCHEX, INC.16.25%77
360 SECURITY TECHNOLOGY INC.207.03%19 535
PUBLICIS GROUPE SA20.70%19 461
OMNICOM GROUP., INC.16.71%19 174
THE INTERPUBLIC GROUP OF COMPANIES, INC.12.79%14 468
FOCUS MEDIA INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.0.75%14 128
