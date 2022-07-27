Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nasdaq
  Marchex, Inc.
  News
  Summary
    MCHX   US56624R1086

MARCHEX, INC.

(MCHX)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-07-26 pm EDT
2.050 USD   +3.54%
09:06aMarchex Receives Product of the Year Award for Marchex Conversation Intelligence Platform
BU
06/23Marchex Wins Artificial Intelligence Innovation Award in 2022 AI Breakthrough Awards Program
BU
05/13MARCHEX INC Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (form 10-Q)
AQ
Marchex Receives Product of the Year Award for Marchex Conversation Intelligence Platform

07/27/2022 | 09:06am EDT
Second Consecutive Product of the Year Award for Marchex

Marchex, the award-winning AI-powered conversation intelligence company that helps businesses turn strategic insights into the actions that drive their most valued sales outcomes, today announced that the Business Intelligence Group has named Marchex’s Conversation Intelligence Platform as “Product of the Year” as part of the 2022 Sales and Marketing Technology Awards program, also known as The Sammys. The Sammys honor organizations and products helping to solve the challenges organizations have connecting and collaborating with prospects and customers. This is the second consecutive year Marchex has won this award, as in 2021 the company received Product of the Year for Marchex Engage for Automotive, a sales engagement solution for automotive dealers.

The Marchex Conversation Intelligence platform, built upon powerful artificial intelligence (AI) technology, enables businesses to take critical actions, deliver better customer experiences and grow their revenue. From a business intelligence perspective, its innovative technology unlocks key, relevant insights from both voice and text conversations at scale and extracts actionable signals that empower marketing, sales, and customer engagement teams to achieve their business objectives.

“At a time when providing businesses with actionable insights from conversational data is more important than ever, our team continues to deliver an expanding array of highly innovative, industry leading AI-powered solutions that help businesses unlock the power of their customer and prospect conversations to drive increased growth,” said Ryan Polley, Marchex Chief Operating Officer. “It is gratifying to see Marchex’s product innovation being recognized by the broader industry and we are honored to receive this particular award for the second consecutive year.”

“We are proud to recognize and reward Marchex for their innovation and dedication to helping both the organizations using their technology and the ultimate consumer with improved experiences,” said Maria Jimenez, Chief Nominations Officer, Business Intelligence Group. “It was clear to our judges that Marchex’s efforts are continuing to improve how we all connect with the brands we love for years to come.”

About Marchex

Marchex’s award-winning conversation intelligence platform, featuring AI-powered sales engagement and marketing solutions, helps businesses turn strategic insights into the actions that drive their most valued sales outcomes. Our multichannel voice and text capabilities enable sales and marketing teams to deliver the buying experiences that today’s customers expect. Marchex is the trusted conversation intelligence partner for market-leading companies in critical industries, including many of the world’s most innovative and successful brands.

Please visit www.marchex.com, www.marchex.com/blog or @marchex on Twitter (Twitter.com/Marchex), where Marchex discloses material information from time to time about the company and its business.

About Business Intelligence Group

The Business Intelligence Group was founded with the mission of recognizing true talent and superior performance in the business world. Unlike other industry award programs, business executives—those with experience and knowledge—judge the programs. The organization’s proprietary and unique scoring system selectively measures performance across multiple business domains and then rewards those companies whose achievements stand above those of their peers.


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 54,3 M - -
Net income 2022 -7,94 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -10,8x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 84,4 M 84,4 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,55x
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,45x
Nbr of Employees 187
Free-Float 81,6%
Managers and Directors
Russell C. Horowitz Executive Chairman & Co-Chief Executive Officer
Michael A. Arends Co-CEO, Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Ryan Polley Chief Operating Officer
Dennis Cline Independent Director
M. Wayne Wisehart Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MARCHEX, INC.-17.34%84
OMNICOM GROUP., INC.-5.28%13 882
FOCUS MEDIA INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.-25.40%13 046
PUBLICIS GROUPE SA-15.96%12 652
THE INTERPUBLIC GROUP OF COMPANIES, INC.-23.34%11 302
WPP PLC-23.82%11 145