Marchex Receives Product of the Year Award for Marchex Conversation Intelligence Platform

Second Consecutive Product of the Year Award for Marchex

Marchex, the award-winning AI-powered conversation intelligence company that helps businesses turn strategic insights into the actions that drive their most valued sales outcomes, today announced that the Business Intelligence Group has named Marchex’s Conversation Intelligence Platform as “Product of the Year” as part of the 2022 Sales and Marketing Technology Awards program, also known as The Sammys. The Sammys honor organizations and products helping to solve the challenges organizations have connecting and collaborating with prospects and customers. This is the second consecutive year Marchex has won this award, as in 2021 the company received Product of the Year for Marchex Engage for Automotive, a sales engagement solution for automotive dealers.

The Marchex Conversation Intelligence platform, built upon powerful artificial intelligence (AI) technology, enables businesses to take critical actions, deliver better customer experiences and grow their revenue. From a business intelligence perspective, its innovative technology unlocks key, relevant insights from both voice and text conversations at scale and extracts actionable signals that empower marketing, sales, and customer engagement teams to achieve their business objectives.

“At a time when providing businesses with actionable insights from conversational data is more important than ever, our team continues to deliver an expanding array of highly innovative, industry leading AI-powered solutions that help businesses unlock the power of their customer and prospect conversations to drive increased growth,” said Ryan Polley, Marchex Chief Operating Officer. “It is gratifying to see Marchex’s product innovation being recognized by the broader industry and we are honored to receive this particular award for the second consecutive year.”

“We are proud to recognize and reward Marchex for their innovation and dedication to helping both the organizations using their technology and the ultimate consumer with improved experiences,” said Maria Jimenez, Chief Nominations Officer, Business Intelligence Group. “It was clear to our judges that Marchex’s efforts are continuing to improve how we all connect with the brands we love for years to come.”

About Marchex

Marchex’s award-winning conversation intelligence platform, featuring AI-powered sales engagement and marketing solutions, helps businesses turn strategic insights into the actions that drive their most valued sales outcomes. Our multichannel voice and text capabilities enable sales and marketing teams to deliver the buying experiences that today’s customers expect. Marchex is the trusted conversation intelligence partner for market-leading companies in critical industries, including many of the world’s most innovative and successful brands.

Please visit www.marchex.com, www.marchex.com/blog or @marchex on Twitter (Twitter.com/Marchex), where Marchex discloses material information from time to time about the company and its business.

About Business Intelligence Group

The Business Intelligence Group was founded with the mission of recognizing true talent and superior performance in the business world. Unlike other industry award programs, business executives—those with experience and knowledge—judge the programs. The organization’s proprietary and unique scoring system selectively measures performance across multiple business domains and then rewards those companies whose achievements stand above those of their peers.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220727005279/en/