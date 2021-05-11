Log in
    MCHX   US56624R1086

MARCHEX, INC.

(MCHX)
Marchex : to Participate in the 16th Annual Virtual Needham Virtual Technology & Media Conference

05/11/2021
Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ: MCHX), a leading provider of conversational analytics and solutions that connects the voice of the customer to your business, announced today that members of the Marchex management team will participate in the following conference:

2021 Needham Virtual Technology & Media Conference
Date: Tuesday, May 18th
Presentation Time: 1x1s only

About Marchex

Marchex understands the best customers are those who call your company - they convert faster, buy more, and churn less. Marchex provides solutions that help companies drive more calls, understand what happens on those calls, and convert more of those callers into customers. Our actionable intelligence strengthens the connection between companies and their customers, bridging the physical and digital world, to help brands maximize their marketing investments and operating efficiencies to acquire the best customers.

Please visit www.marchex.com, www.marchex.com/blog or @marchex on Twitter (Twitter.com/Marchex), where Marchex discloses material information from time to time about the company, its financial information, and its business.


© Business Wire 2021
