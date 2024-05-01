Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX), which harnesses the power of AI and conversational intelligence to drive operational excellence and revenue acceleration, announced today that it will release financial results for its first quarter of 2024, on May 7, 2024, at approximately 4:20 p.m. ET. At that time, Marchex will post the press release in the Press Center section of its corporate website (https://www.marchex.com/about-us/press/).

Following the release, management will hold a conference call at 5:00 p.m. ET on May 7, 2024, to discuss the results and outlook for the company. A live webcast will be available on the Investors section of the Marchex website (http://investors.marchex.com/financial-information/quarterly-results), where an archived version of the webcast will also be available two hours after completion of the call.

About Marchex

