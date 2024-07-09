Marchex (NASDAQ: MCHX), which harnesses the power of AI and conversational intelligence to drive operational excellence and revenue acceleration, today announced that Marchex has won the APPEALIE SaaS Customer Success Award for 2024.

APPEALIE has recognized Marchex for its industry-leading conversational intelligence software platform. Using the Marchex platform, Sierra Air Conditioning and Plumbing, a large regional HVAC business, was able to quickly identify gaps in its conversations with customers and prospects, allowing them to make better decisions with their sales and marketing initiatives. Sierra relies heavily on phone conversations to win new customers and drive new business. Through working with Marchex, Sierra was able to strategically align marketing spending to focus on areas that generated an improved ROI by returning more leads and increasing customer satisfaction.

The APPEALIE Awards are regarded as the most selective in the software space. The organization annually acknowledges top-tier SaaS platforms for high-quality products and outstanding customer experiences. Entrants undergo an extensive vetting process upon submission to ensure only the most standout platforms are given accolades.

"Customers are the driving force behind any successful software platform. We are proud to honor those SaaS platforms that prioritize customer satisfaction above all else," said Arabella Solaybar of APPEALIE. "In an ever-growing market of vendors, our data-driven award methodology highlights those who consistently deliver superior customer outcomes, setting them apart from the rest."

“Our customer’s success is at the center of what we do. This award is a testament to our team’s commitment to solving mission-critical business problems on behalf of our customers,” said Marchex CRO Troy Hartless. “Marchex’s conversational intelligence platform is specifically built to enable our customers to achieve marketing success, accelerate revenue opportunities, and drive operational excellence. We are committed to innovating in exciting and impactful ways that align with our customers to achieve their strategic objectives.”

About APPEALIE

The APPEALIE SaaS Awards are the most selective in software. Winning SaaS apps are selected based on customer feedback and data, including Net Promoter Scores™, UX/UI, recent product improvements, and third-party analyst research. APPEALIE also conducts further due diligence beyond entrant applications to ensure each winner meets its standards of excellence.

About Marchex

Marchex harnesses the power of AI and omnichannel conversational intelligence to provide actionable insights aligned with prescriptive vertical market data analytics, driving operational excellence and revenue acceleration. Marchex enables executive, sales, and marketing teams to optimize customer journey experiences across communications channels. Through our prescriptive analytics solutions, we enable the alignment of enterprise strategy, empowering businesses to increase revenue through informed decision-making and strategic execution. Marchex provides conversational intelligence AI-powered solutions for market-leading companies in leading B2B2C vertical markets, including several of the world’s most innovative and successful brands.

Please visit www.marchex.com, www.marchex.com/blog or @marchex on X (Twitter.com/Marchex), where Marchex discloses material information about the company and its business from time to time.

