Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Singapore
  4. Singapore Stock Exchange
  5. Marco Polo Marine Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    5LY   SG1W14938268

MARCO POLO MARINE LTD.

(5LY)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

General Announcement::Member's Voluntary Winding-Up of Dormant Subsidiary

12/14/2021 | 04:28am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

MARCO POLO MARINE LTD

Incorporated in the Republic of Singapore

(Company Registration Number: 200610073Z)

MEMBER'S VOLUNTARY WINDING-UP OF DORMANT SUBSIDIARY

The board of directors (the "Board") of Marco Polo Marine Ltd (the "Company") wishes to announce that Marco Polo Offshore (V) Pte Ltd, an indirect wholly-owned dormant subsidiary, had been voluntarily wound up.

The abovementioned is not expected to have any impact on the net tangible assets and earnings per share of the Company and the Group for the financial year ending 30 September 2022.

None of the directors or controlling shareholders of the Company has any interest, direct or indirect, in the above transaction save for their shareholdings in the Company.

BY ORDER OF THE BOARD

Sean Lee Yun Feng

Chief Executive Officer

14 December 2021

1

Disclaimer

Marco Polo Marine Ltd. published this content on 14 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 December 2021 09:27:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about MARCO POLO MARINE LTD.
04:28aGENERAL ANNOUNCEMENT : :Member's Voluntary Winding-Up of Dormant Subsidiary
PU
12/01GENERAL ANNOUNCEMENT : :FY2021 Results Briefing Presentation
PU
11/25Marco Polo Marine Swings to Profit in Fiscal H2 as Revenue More than Doubles; Shares Ju..
MT
11/25GENERAL ANNOUNCEMENT : :Media Release: Marco Polo Marine Swings Back to Black in FY2021
PU
10/04MARCO POLO MARINE : Gets Regulatory Approval to Strike Off Dormant Unit; Shares Slip 4%
MT
08/04MARCO POLO MARINE : Deal to Acquire Majority Stake in Pelayaran Nasional Faces Delay
MT
08/03GENERAL ANNOUNCEMENT : :Update on PT BBR Rights Issue
PU
07/13SGX RESEARCH SERIES : 10 in 10 - Marco Polo Marine Ltd
PU
06/14MARCO POLO MARINE : to Boost Ship Repair Capacity to 20%
MT
06/14Marco Polo Marine Ltd. Unveils Plans to Extend Its Dry Dock 1 from 150 Metres to 240 Me..
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 46,3 M 33,8 M 33,8 M
Net income 2021 2,65 M 1,94 M 1,94 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 27,0x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 95,1 M 69,5 M 69,5 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 2,06x
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,82x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 36,5%
Chart MARCO POLO MARINE LTD.
Duration : Period :
Marco Polo Marine Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MARCO POLO MARINE LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 0,03 SGD
Average target price 0,04 SGD
Spread / Average Target 44,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Yun Feng Lee Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Liely Lee Group CFO, Finance Director & Executive Director
Hai Peng Tan Non-Executive Chairman
Simon Karuntu Director-Shipyard Operations
Kiam Hwee Lee Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MARCO POLO MARINE LTD.107.69%70
A.P. MØLLER - MÆRSK A/S57.41%58 434
HAPAG-LLOYD AG150.49%45 692
COSCO SHIPPING HOLDINGS CO., LTD.108.28%44 404
EVERGREEN MARINE CORPORATION (TAIWAN) LTD.243.98%26 617
YANG MING MARINE TRANSPORT CORPORATION335.90%15 999