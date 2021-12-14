General Announcement::Member's Voluntary Winding-Up of Dormant Subsidiary

MARCO POLO MARINE LTD

Incorporated in the Republic of Singapore

(Company Registration Number: 200610073Z)

MEMBER'S VOLUNTARY WINDING-UP OF DORMANT SUBSIDIARY

The board of directors (the "Board") of Marco Polo Marine Ltd (the "Company") wishes to announce that Marco Polo Offshore (V) Pte Ltd, an indirect wholly-owned dormant subsidiary, had been voluntarily wound up.

The abovementioned is not expected to have any impact on the net tangible assets and earnings per share of the Company and the Group for the financial year ending 30 September 2022.

None of the directors or controlling shareholders of the Company has any interest, direct or indirect, in the above transaction save for their shareholdings in the Company.

BY ORDER OF THE BOARD

Sean Lee Yun Feng

Chief Executive Officer

14 December 2021

1