BEIJING, May 11 (Reuters) - Chinese stock exchanges will resume the review of company stock offerings next week, clearing the way for companies to issue equity three months after a suspension to allow regulators to set a higher bar for company listings.

Exchanges in Shenzhen and Shanghai said in separate statements on Friday they would next week consider two financing applications, a week after the exchanges published tighter rules for stock listings and for reviewing share offerings.

The Shenzhen Stock Exchange said it will hold a meeting on May 16 to review a listing application from building products maker MarcoPolo Holdings Ltd.

The Shanghai Stock Exchange said in a separate statement it will on Thursday vet a refinancing application from Shanghai Baolong Automotive Technology Co.

Chinese bourses halted the vetting of listing applications in early February as the country's securities regulator tightened scrutiny over initial public offerings (IPOs) to improve listed company quality and revive investor confidence.

Total funds raised via IPOs in mainland China plunged nearly 90% from a year earlier to $2.6 billion for the first four months of the year, compared with the same period a year before, the lowest since 2013, according to LSEG data. (Reporting by Joe Cash in Beijing; Additional reporting by Samuel Shen in Shanghai; Editing by David Holmes)