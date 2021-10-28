Log in
2.65 BRL   -1.85%
MARCOPOLO EXPORTS COACHES FROM BRAZIL O AFRICAN COUNTRIES

10/28/2021 | 02:54pm EDT
Deal was closed in partnership with Volvo

Marcopolo reinforces its presence on the African continent and, in partnership with Volvo, supplies 91 new buses to Cameroon, Côte d'Ivoire, Burkina Faso and Ghana. The vehicles, of the Paradiso 1200, Viaggio 1050 and Torino models, were shipped this October and delivery should take place in November.

"Despite the pandemic, Marcopolo's sales on the African continent were maintained and represent an important part of the company's results. In addition to traditional customers, the company also gained new ones during this period", highlights Gustavo Marramarco, Marcopolo's commercial operations consultant responsible for serving the northern region of the African continent.

Marcopolo has a very strong and positive image on the African continent. The company is recognized for the robustness, quality and low maintenance of its products as well as for its superior after-sales service and technical assistance.

In the First Half of this year, Marcopolo exported 967 units from Brazilian factories, with the main destinations being African and South American countries, with an emphasis on the Chilean market.

Image credit:Volvo Disclosure

Disclaimer

Marcopolo SA published this content on 28 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 October 2021 18:52:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 3 757 M 669 M 669 M
Net income 2021 173 M 30,8 M 30,8 M
Net Debt 2021 828 M 147 M 147 M
P/E ratio 2021 14,3x
Yield 2021 2,72%
Capitalization 2 405 M 431 M 428 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,86x
EV / Sales 2022 0,77x
Nbr of Employees 10 671
Free-Float 77,0%
