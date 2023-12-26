Marcopolo SA, formerly Marcopolo SA - Carrocerias e Onibus, is a Brazil-based company primarily engaged in the manufacture of buses. The Company's activities are divided into two business segments: Industrial and Finance. The Industrial division focuses on designing, producing and distributing bus bodies and spare parts. Its product lines comprise a range of models, including coaches, intercity, urban and micro buses, as well as light commercial vehicles (LCVs), which are marketed under the Volare brand name. The Finance division is responsible for financing transactions through Banco Moneo. Its financial products include personal and commercial credits, leasing with purchase option, short-term loans and credit lines. The Company operates through a number of subsidiaries in Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Canada, South Africa and China, among others.