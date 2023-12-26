MARCOPOLO SA
Av. Rio Branco, 4889 - Barrio Ana Rech
Caxias do Sul - RS - Brasil - CEP: 95060-145
Phone. +55 54 2101.4000
Fax: +55 54 2101.4020
December 26, 2023
MARCOPOLO S.A. - Disclosure on the Disposition of Material Equity Holding
Dear Sirs,
- The undersigned, T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. on behalf of its adviser affiliates, hereby informs that, on December 22, 2023, they have disposed of, on behalf of some of their clients, in the capacity of investment managers, preferred shares of MARCOPOLO S.A. that, after the relevant transaction, added up to 28,822,844 preferred shares, representing 4.76% of the total preferred shares issued by MARCOPOLO S.A. at that date.
- For the purposes of Article 12 of the Brazilian Securities Exchange Commission ("CVM") Ruling No. 358, of January 3, 2002 ("CVM Ruling No. 358"), as amended by CVM Ruling No. 449, of March 15, 2007, T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. hereby requests MARCOPOLO S.A.'s Investors Relations Officer to disclose the following information to CVM through the Occasional Periodic Information System - IPE:
- T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. has its registered office at 100 East Pratt Street, Baltimore, Maryland 21202, United States of America;
- T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. disposed of preferred shares so that its total holdings after the relevant transaction was 28,822,844 preferred shares of MARCOPOLO S.A., in the capacity of investment manager, as specified on item 1 above;
- the purpose of the abovementioned equity holdings is strictly of investment and does not seek a change of control or a change in the management structure of MARCOPOLO S.A.;
- no debenture convertible into shares issued by MARCOPOLO S.A. are held by the relevant clients; and
- no agreement or contract regulating the exercise of voting right or the purchase and sale of securities issued by MARCOPOLO S.A. were executed by the relevant clients.
- the Brazilian legal representatives of the investment funds and portfolios are:
- JP Morgan S.A. DTVM, CNPJ: 33.851.205/0001-30
- Citibank (Brazil), CNPJ: 33.868.597/0001-40
- HSBC Bank Brazil S.A., CNPJ: 17.006.154/0001-93
3 Please do not hesitate to contact us with any further question or comment on the above. Sincerely,
_________________________________
T. ROWE PRICE ASSOCIATES, INC.
Ellen York
Vice President
