Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Marcus & Millichap, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MMI   US5663241090

MARCUS & MILLICHAP, INC.

(MMI)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Hessam Nadji Vision for Increasing Shareholder Value at Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI)

05/26/2021 | 02:45pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Hessam Nadji has served as President and Chief Executive Officer of Marcus & Millichap, Inc. since March 2016. He previously served as Senior Executive Vice President and Chief Strategy Officer.

Mr. Nadji joined the company as Vice President of research in 1996 and held various other senior management roles through the years, including Chief Marketing Officer and head of the company's specialty brokerage divisions.

He played a leading role in the company's initial public offering in 2013. Mr. Nadji received a B.S. in information management and computer science from City University in Seattle and has over 30 years of experience working in the real estate industry.

A frequent source on behalf of the firm to national business media outlets, including The Wall Street Journal, Investor's Business Daily, Real Estate Forum, CNBC, Fox Business TV, Bloomberg TV, and numerous commercial real estate publications, Mr. Nadji is a member of the National Multifamily Housing Council executive committee, the Urban Land Institute, the International Council of Shopping Centers and NAIOP.

In this 4,374 word interview, exclusively in the Wall Street Transcript, Hessam Nadji details the strategy for increasing the value of his company for shareholders.


Read the Full Article

Disclaimer

Marcus & Millichap Inc. published this content on 26 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 May 2021 18:44:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about MARCUS & MILLICHAP, INC.
02:45pHESSAM NADJI VISION FOR INCREASING S : Mmi)
PU
01:03pMARCUS & MILLICHAP  : Did We Overstimulate The Economy? Maybe
PU
05/24INSIDER TRENDS : Insider 90-Day Selling Trend Extended at Marcus & Millichap
MT
05/13MARCUS & MILLICHAP  : Arranges 672-Unit Multifamily Portfolio Sale in South Caro..
PU
05/12MARCUS & MILLICHAP  : GlobeSt.com Celebrates Female Brokers in Investment Sales
PU
05/12MARCUS & MILLICHAP  : Why More Investors Are Seeking Office Buildings in Seconda..
PU
05/11MARCUS & MILLICHAP  : Capital Corporation Arranges $24.5 Million Non-Recourse Ca..
PU
05/10MARCUS & MILLICHAP  : Office Will Remain CRE's 'Wildcard' As Economy Recovers
PU
05/07MARCUS & MILLICHAP  : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Conditio..
AQ
05/07MARCUS & MILLICHAP  : Posts Higher Q1 Earnings, Revenue Falls
MT
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 860 M - -
Net income 2021 64,5 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 23,6x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 1 495 M 1 495 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 1,74x
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,64x
Nbr of Employees 764
Free-Float 96,5%
Chart MARCUS & MILLICHAP, INC.
Duration : Period :
Marcus & Millichap, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MARCUS & MILLICHAP, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 28,00 $
Last Close Price 37,83 $
Spread / Highest target -26,0%
Spread / Average Target -26,0%
Spread / Lowest Target -26,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Hessam Nadji President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Steven F. Degennaro Chief Financial Officer
George M. Marcus Chairman
Ken Sayward Chief Information Officer & Vice President
Adolfo Palacios Vice President-Investments
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MARCUS & MILLICHAP, INC.1.61%1 495
KE HOLDINGS INC.-17.86%60 200
CBRE GROUP, INC.40.50%28 989
ZILLOW GROUP, INC.-16.31%27 956
EVERGRANDE PROPERTY SERVICES GROUP LIMITED43.18%17 521
JONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED37.59%10 474