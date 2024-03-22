At Marcus & Millichap, our commitment is to help our clients create and preserve wealth by providing them with the best real estate investment sales, financing, research and advisory services.

We believe the Federal Reserve's decision to pause interest rate hikes and turn to a more dovish stance has increased the market's confidence in a soft landing for the economy. Despite ongoing challenges in the form of wide bid-ask spreads and tighter lending standards, clarity on interest rates and price adjustments are expected to provide positive tailwind to the market in the second half of the year. Other factors such as distress in some sectors and debt maturities could also

The company's leading position in investment sales and financing was accomplished through the tireless efforts of our 1,783-member strong salesforce, the largest in our industry. Whether it was our participation in major industry conferences, our client webcasts which drew over 40,000 investors or providing insightful research and analysis, we are proud of the client guidance and touchpoints our team delivered at a difficult time for most investors. As we have highlighted in the past, we believe that the private client segment of the market will lead the turnaround and we feel confident in our positioning when activity inevitably does pick up.

Our commitment to strategic capital allocation that best aligns with the long-term interests of our shareholders remains constant. In 2023, we returned $20 million to shareholders in the form of dividends and another $39 million through share repurchases. We concluded the year with $72 million of share repurchase authorization remaining under our current program which is inclusive of the additional $70 million authorization that was announced in May. Recruitment and retention of top producers remains a key priority for our core business. Concurrently, we have aggressively explored several adjacent growth opportunities to further diversify our business geographically and to expand into complementary services. Although these transactions did not close due to a valuation gap, we continue to develop our pipeline and actively evaluate strategic acquisition opportunities.

In 2023, our management team adopted a range of strategic measures to mitigate the impact of the market disruption while also strengthening the MMI platform. We implemented cost control initiatives aimed at reducing the interim impact of lower revenue while continuing to make well-underwritten investments essential to long-term growth. Focusing on our people, we continued to provide broker training, retention of top producers and recruitment of experienced professionals and teams. We prioritized enhancing our ability to serve client needs by expanding marketing efforts, further integrating our auction teams into the sales process and leveraging technology. These combined efforts resulted in over 7,000 closings and

In this environment, our team delivered revenue of $646 million and a net loss of $34 million, which largely reflects the impact of a 39% decline in total transactions. Our earnings were particularly pressured by expenses related to capital invested in top talent acquisition and retention, technological innovations and expanding the platform. We believe these investments will be instrumental in helping us lead in the recovery and long-term growth. We believe the company is well positioned to not only withstand the current market dislocation but to leverage the downturn to our advantage. We ended the year with $407 million in cash, cash equivalents, and marketable debt securities, available-for-sale.

MMI remained resilient and continued to make progress toward our long-term goals despite significant market headwinds experienced across the U.S. commercial real estate industry last year. The real estate market faced declining transaction volume resulting from the most aggressive Federal Reserve tightening policy in 40 years, culminating in interest rate increases of 525 basis points in 18 months. An already constrained lending environment was further exacerbated by the regional banking crisis. Although the broader economy performed well, interest rate volatility presented challenges for transaction closings with widening bid-ask spreads and higher borrowing costs. According to CoStar and MSCI, 2023 U.S. commercial real estate transaction volume declined by an estimated 55% compared to prior year.

This letter includes forward-looking statements, including statements regarding the company's business outlook, strategies and industry position, and the market environment. We have based these forward-looking statements largely on our current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends affecting the financial condition of our business. Forward-looking statements should not be read as a guarantee of future performance or results and will not necessarily be accurate indications of the times at, or by, which such performance or results may be achieved. Forward-looking statements are based on information available at the time those statements are made and/or management's good faith belief as of that time with respect to future events and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual performance or results to differ materially from those expressed in or suggested by the forward-looking statements. Please see our 2023 Annual Report on Form 10-K, which was filed with the SEC on February 27, 2024 for more information regarding the factors that could cause such differences. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this letter. We assume no obligation to update forward- looking statements to reflect actual results, changes in assumptions or changes in other factors affecting forward- looking information, except to the extent required by applicable laws.

We thank our team for their hard work and our shareholders for their confidence in us over the past year and look forward to our continued partnership.

As we turn to 2024 and beyond, MMI will stay the course and maintain the laser focus that has enabled our Company to persist and thrive through multiple cycles since our founding over 50 years ago. We will strive to continue to drive operational excellence and refine our strategic capital allocation policy all with the goal of serving our clients and shareholders in the best way possible. Progress was made in 2023 to position our Company for the eventual market recovery, and we will continue our efforts in strengthening our resilience and competitiveness going forward.

