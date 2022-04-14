Marcus & Millichap : 24-Property Multi-State Self-Storage Portfolio Exclusively Listed for Sale by Marcus & Millichap

ATLANTA, April 14, 2022 - Marcus & Millichap (NYSE: MMI), a leading commercial real estate brokerage firm specializing in investment sales, financing, research and advisory services, announced today the exclusive listing for sale of a 7,037-unit, 24-property 10 Federal Portfolio of self-storage facilities located in Georgia, Illinois, Texas, Missouri, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Tennessee. The call for offers is April 20th, 2022.

Stacey Gorman, senior vice president investments in Marcus & Millichap's Atlanta office, is representing the seller, 10 Federal Self Storage. The listing is Gorman's second recent assignment with 10 Federal Self Storage. In March, along with Marcus & Millichap's Eric Jones, Sam Slocum and Cameron Bradford, Gorman arranged the sale of a fully automated 13-property self-storage portfolio on behalf of 10 Federal Self Storage Acquisition Company 1 LLC.

"Fully automated, remotely managed self-storage facilities designed for customer and employee safety helped many operators stay open during the pandemic. Interest in the model continues to be strong for both private and institutional owners," Gorman said. "The model is particularly effective for operating multiple locations within a single market. 10 Federal has perfected their approach in assembling this portfolio of high-quality assets, all of which have new remote management infrastructure in place."

The offering has 966,417 rentable square feet of self-storage space located on 91 acres. The unit mix is 1,242 climate-controlled, 5,303 non-climate-controlled, 407 parking, and 85 additional units. Six of the properties are in Georgia, five in Illinois, four in Texas, three each in Missouri and North Carolina, two in South Carolina and one is in Tennessee.

"By expanding the properties into currently unused or underutilized space, a new owner can increase the portfolio's gross potential rent by an estimated $1.3 million," added Gorman. Marcus & Millichap's broker of record in North Carolina and South Carolina is Ben Yelm. In Georgia, Missouri, Illinois, Tennessee, and Texas, the firm's brokers of record are John Leonard, Brad Barham, Steven Weinstock, Jody McKibben and Tim Speck, respectively.