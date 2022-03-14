Marcus & Millichap : 8 questions with Biran Patel

Biran Patel is well-known throughout the hotel industry from his role as chairman of AAHOA through the pandemic and as an owner and operator through BHP Investments Co. His newest endeavor takes him in a slightly different direction but keeps him firmly in the hospitality industry.

Patel recently was named national director of the hospitality division at Marcus & Millichap, a commercial real estate brokerage firm specializing in investment sales, financing, research and advisory services. He will be responsible for overseeing the firm's hospitality division, which focuses exclusively on providing investment advisory and transaction services for hospitality, lodging, resort, marina and golf properties. Marcus & Millichap's hospitality division is comprised of more than 100 professionals who are focused exclusively on providing investment advisory and transaction services for hospitality and related specialty types.