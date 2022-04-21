Marcus & Millichap : Acquires Three-Property Portfolio in Fort Myers for $5.4M

FORT MYERS, Fla., April 20, 2022 - Marcus & Millichap (NYSE: MMI), a leading commercial real estate brokerage firm specializing in investment sales, financing, research and advisory services, announced today the sale of a Downtown Fort Myers Portfolio, a 45-unit apartment complex located at 2575 Second Street in Fort Myers, Florida. The property sold for $5,475,000.

Adam Podbelski, Ned Roberts, Jason Hague and Sam Ferguson of the RPH Multifamily Group in Marcus & Millichap's Tampa office, had the exclusive listing to market the property on behalf of the seller, Florentine Holding Company XI, LLC and Florentine Holdings Company, LLC. The buyer, Downtown Fort Myers Apartments, LLC, was also secured and represented by the RPH Multifamily Group.

"The downtown area of Fort Myers and its growth is continuing to spur the deployment of outside capital," said Podbelski. "Coupled with the fact that much of the area is direct waterfront and offers excellent dining and entertainment options, I don't see this slowing down anytime soon."

The three-property portfolio consists of eight buildings on 2.58 acres of land in downtown Fort Myers. All three of the Class "A" properties are within 1.4 miles of each other and strategically located within minutes of Downtown Fort Myers.

The portfolio includes Residences at Second Street located at 2575 2nd Street, Arvelee Apartments on 2554 First Street, and Riverside Landings located at 3165-3175 East Riverside Drive.

