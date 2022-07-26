Press Releases Marcus & Millichap Announces $1.3 Million Sale of Pollock Family Dollar July 26, 2022

POLLOCK, La., July 26, 2022 - Marcus & Millichap (NYSE: MMI), a leading commercial real estate brokerage firm specializing in investment sales, financing, research and advisory services, announced today the sale of a Family Dollar located in Pollock, Louisiana. The asset sold for $1,310,000.



"Discount retail stores are a strong asset class in an inflationary environment and are one of the retail sectors investors are actively seeking," says Justin Sturdivant, first vice president investments in the firm's Nashville office.



Justin Sturdivant and Eddie Greenhalgh had the exclusive listing to market the property on behalf of the seller, Pickle Investments, LLC. The buyer is Third Edsons Realty Trust.



The asset is located at 8016 Ridge Street in Pollock, Louisiana. Constructed in 2020, the 8,800-square-foot retail building sits on 0.66 acres of land off Interstate 49.