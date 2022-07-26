Marcus & Millichap : Announces $1.3 Million Sale of Pollock Family Dollar
07/26/2022 | 04:00pm EDT
Press Releases
Marcus & Millichap Announces $1.3 Million Sale of Pollock Family Dollar
July 26, 2022
POLLOCK, La., July 26, 2022 - Marcus & Millichap (NYSE: MMI), a leading commercial real estate brokerage firm specializing in investment sales, financing, research and advisory services, announced today the sale of a Family Dollar located in Pollock, Louisiana. The asset sold for $1,310,000.
"Discount retail stores are a strong asset class in an inflationary environment and are one of the retail sectors investors are actively seeking," says Justin Sturdivant, first vice president investments in the firm's Nashville office.
Justin Sturdivant and Eddie Greenhalgh had the exclusive listing to market the property on behalf of the seller, Pickle Investments, LLC. The buyer is Third Edsons Realty Trust.
The asset is located at 8016 Ridge Street in Pollock, Louisiana. Constructed in 2020, the 8,800-square-foot retail building sits on 0.66 acres of land off Interstate 49.
# # #
About Marcus & Millichap (NYSE: MMI)
Marcus & Millichap, Inc. is a leading brokerage firm specializing in commercial real estate investment sales, financing, research and advisory services with offices throughout the United States and Canada. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 1,994 investment sales and financing professionals in 82 offices who provide investment brokerage and financing services to sellers and buyers of commercial real estate. The company also offers market research, consulting and advisory services to clients. Marcus & Millichap closed 13,255 transactions in 2021, with a sales volume of approximately $84.4 billion. For additional information, please visit www.MarcusMillichap.com.
Marcus & Millichap Inc. published this content on 26 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 July 2022 19:59:03 UTC.