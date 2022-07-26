Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Marcus & Millichap, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MMI   US5663241090

MARCUS & MILLICHAP, INC.

(MMI)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  03:59 2022-07-26 pm EDT
38.77 USD   +1.02%
04:00pMARCUS & MILLICHAP : Announces $1.3 Million Sale of Pollock Family Dollar
PU
03:00pMARCUS & MILLICHAP : Arranges the Sale of a 75,000-Square-Foot Industrial Building In Neillsville, Wisconsin
PU
11:59aMARCUS & MILLICHAP : Announces the Sale of Davie Self-Storage for $4.2 Million
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Marcus & Millichap : Announces $1.3 Million Sale of Pollock Family Dollar

07/26/2022 | 04:00pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Press Releases
Marcus & Millichap Announces $1.3 Million Sale of Pollock Family Dollar
July 26, 2022
POLLOCK, La., July 26, 2022 - Marcus & Millichap (NYSE: MMI), a leading commercial real estate brokerage firm specializing in investment sales, financing, research and advisory services, announced today the sale of a Family Dollar located in Pollock, Louisiana. The asset sold for $1,310,000.

"Discount retail stores are a strong asset class in an inflationary environment and are one of the retail sectors investors are actively seeking," says Justin Sturdivant, first vice president investments in the firm's Nashville office.

Justin Sturdivant and Eddie Greenhalgh had the exclusive listing to market the property on behalf of the seller, Pickle Investments, LLC. The buyer is Third Edsons Realty Trust.

The asset is located at 8016 Ridge Street in Pollock, Louisiana. Constructed in 2020, the 8,800-square-foot retail building sits on 0.66 acres of land off Interstate 49.

# # #

About Marcus & Millichap (NYSE: MMI)

Marcus & Millichap, Inc. is a leading brokerage firm specializing in commercial real estate investment sales, financing, research and advisory services with offices throughout the United States and Canada. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 1,994 investment sales and financing professionals in 82 offices who provide investment brokerage and financing services to sellers and buyers of commercial real estate. The company also offers market research, consulting and advisory services to clients. Marcus & Millichap closed 13,255 transactions in 2021, with a sales volume of approximately $84.4 billion. For additional information, please visit www.MarcusMillichap.com.

Disclaimer

Marcus & Millichap Inc. published this content on 26 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 July 2022 19:59:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about MARCUS & MILLICHAP, INC.
04:00pMARCUS & MILLICHAP : Announces $1.3 Million Sale of Pollock Family Dollar
PU
03:00pMARCUS & MILLICHAP : Arranges the Sale of a 75,000-Square-Foot Industrial Building In Neil..
PU
11:59aMARCUS & MILLICHAP : Announces the Sale of Davie Self-Storage for $4.2 Million
PU
11:59aMARCUS & MILLICHAP : Negotiates the $15.65 Million Sale of Sebring Square
PU
07/25MARCUS & MILLICHAP : Announces $1.66 Million Sale of Panama City Family Dollar
PU
07/25MARCUS & MILLICHAP : Announces $4.3 Million Sale of Savannah Days Inn
PU
07/25MARCUS & MILLICHAP : Announces Sale of Arkadelphia Dollar General for $1.1 Million
PU
07/25MARCUS & MILLICHAP : Brokers $3.4 Million Sale of Nolensville Exxon
PU
07/25MARCUS & MILLICHAP : Announces Sale of 223-Unit Hattiesburg Apartments
PU
07/22MARCUS & MILLICHAP : Arranges the Sale of 4360 Hamilton Street a 7-Unit Apartment Building..
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on MARCUS & MILLICHAP, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 1 491 M - -
Net income 2022 158 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 9,87x
Yield 2022 3,91%
Capitalization 1 492 M 1 492 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,00x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,88x
Nbr of Employees 801
Free-Float 96,6%
Chart MARCUS & MILLICHAP, INC.
Duration : Period :
Marcus & Millichap, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MARCUS & MILLICHAP, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus SELL
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 38,38 $
Average target price 30,00 $
Spread / Average Target -21,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Hessam Nadji President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Steven F. Degennaro Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
George M. Marcus Chairman
Ken Sayward Chief Information Officer & Vice President
Tyler Theobald Chief Compliance Officer, VP & General Counsel
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MARCUS & MILLICHAP, INC.-25.42%1 492
CBRE GROUP, INC.-24.19%26 507
KE HOLDINGS INC.-25.45%18 966
CAPITALAND INVESTMENT LIMITED13.49%14 514
JONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED-31.66%9 215
ZILLOW GROUP, INC.-42.48%8 801