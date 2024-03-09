Marcus & Millichap Announces $2.6 Million Sale of Industrial Outdoor Storage Space in Maryland

DUNDALK, Md., March 8, 2024 - Marcus & Millichap (NYSE: MMI), a leading commercial real estate brokerage firm specializing in investment sales, financing, research and advisory services, announced today the sale of 8230 Bletzer Rd., a 5.2-acre industrial outdoor storage property located in Dundalk, Md. The property sold for $2,625,000.

"This site is in a very strong submarket of Baltimore where we are seeing intense demand from owner/user groups and investors alike due to its proximity to the Port of Baltimore, Trade Point Atlantic and I-695," said Bryan Herr, associate. "We were excited to get this one to the finish line and to help our client plan their exit strategy into other assets."

Herr, Robert Filley and Arvin Gholamrezae, investment specialists in Marcus & Millichap's Baltimore office, had the exclusive listing to market the property on behalf of the seller, Fraley and Schilling, and the buyer was Catalyst Investment Partners represented by Mackenzie.

8230 Bletzer is currently leased to PLM Trailer Leasing of New Jersey. They are the largest cold storage trailer leasing company in the U.S. with the Baltimore location being one of their highest performing on the east coast.