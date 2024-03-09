Press Releases
Marcus & Millichap Announces $2.6 Million Sale of Industrial Outdoor Storage Space in Maryland
March 08, 2024
DUNDALK, Md., March 8, 2024 - Marcus & Millichap (NYSE: MMI), a leading commercial real estate brokerage firm specializing in investment sales, financing, research and advisory services, announced today the sale of 8230 Bletzer Rd., a 5.2-acre industrial outdoor storage property located in Dundalk, Md. The property sold for $2,625,000.

"This site is in a very strong submarket of Baltimore where we are seeing intense demand from owner/user groups and investors alike due to its proximity to the Port of Baltimore, Trade Point Atlantic and I-695," said Bryan Herr, associate. "We were excited to get this one to the finish line and to help our client plan their exit strategy into other assets."

Herr, Robert Filley and Arvin Gholamrezae, investment specialists in Marcus & Millichap's Baltimore office, had the exclusive listing to market the property on behalf of the seller, Fraley and Schilling, and the buyer was Catalyst Investment Partners represented by Mackenzie.

8230 Bletzer is currently leased to PLM Trailer Leasing of New Jersey. They are the largest cold storage trailer leasing company in the U.S. with the Baltimore location being one of their highest performing on the east coast.

Marcus & Millichap, Inc. is a leading brokerage firm specializing in commercial real estate investment sales, financing, research and advisory services with offices throughout the United States and Canada. As of December 31, 2023, the company had 1,783 investment sales and financing professionals in over 80 offices who provide investment brokerage and financing services to sellers and buyers of commercial real estate. The company also offers market research, consulting and advisory services to clients. Marcus & Millichap closed 7,546 transactions in 2023, with a sales volume of approximately $43.6 billion. For additional information, please visit www.MarcusMillichap.com.

