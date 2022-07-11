Press Releases Marcus & Millichap Announces $2.6 Million Sale of O'Reilly Auto Parts July 11, 2022

SUMMERVILLE, S.C., July 11, 2022 - Marcus & Millichap (NYSE: MMI), a leading commercial real estate brokerage firm specializing in investment sales, financing, research and advisory services, announced today the sale of an O'Reilly Auto Parts located in Summerville, South Carolina. The asset sold for $2,596,992.



"This property sold at full asking price to a local 1031 exchange buyer," says Jason Jolly, associate in the firm's Charleston office. "Both parties were willing to close early the deal early-the buyer due to it being a new construction in a high-growth area, and the seller because of the rising interest rate environment and having a full price offer in hand."



Jolly, in addition to Andrew Margulies, senior vice president investments in the firm's Raleigh office, marketed the property on behalf of the seller and secured the buyer.



The O'Reilly Auto Parts is located at 1839 State Road in Summerville, South Carolina. Built in 2022, the store is positioned in one of the fastest growing area in the state, with over 30,000 new homes planned within the nearby Nexton, Cane Bay and Carnes Crossroads developments.