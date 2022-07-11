Log in
Marcus & Millichap : Announces $2.6 Million Sale of O'Reilly Auto Parts

07/11/2022 | 12:24pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Press Releases
Marcus & Millichap Announces $2.6 Million Sale of O'Reilly Auto Parts
July 11, 2022
SUMMERVILLE, S.C., July 11, 2022 - Marcus & Millichap (NYSE: MMI), a leading commercial real estate brokerage firm specializing in investment sales, financing, research and advisory services, announced today the sale of an O'Reilly Auto Parts located in Summerville, South Carolina. The asset sold for $2,596,992.

"This property sold at full asking price to a local 1031 exchange buyer," says Jason Jolly, associate in the firm's Charleston office. "Both parties were willing to close early the deal early-the buyer due to it being a new construction in a high-growth area, and the seller because of the rising interest rate environment and having a full price offer in hand."

Jolly, in addition to Andrew Margulies, senior vice president investments in the firm's Raleigh office, marketed the property on behalf of the seller and secured the buyer.

The O'Reilly Auto Parts is located at 1839 State Road in Summerville, South Carolina. Built in 2022, the store is positioned in one of the fastest growing area in the state, with over 30,000 new homes planned within the nearby Nexton, Cane Bay and Carnes Crossroads developments.

# # #

About Marcus & Millichap (NYSE: MMI)

Marcus & Millichap, Inc. is a leading brokerage firm specializing in commercial real estate investment sales, financing, research and advisory services with offices throughout the United States and Canada. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 1,994 investment sales and financing professionals in 82 offices who provide investment brokerage and financing services to sellers and buyers of commercial real estate. The company also offers market research, consulting and advisory services to clients. Marcus & Millichap closed 13,255 transactions in 2021, with a sales volume of approximately $84.4 billion. For additional information, please visit www.MarcusMillichap.com.

Disclaimer

Marcus & Millichap Inc. published this content on 11 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 July 2022 16:23:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
