Marcus & Millichap Announces $3.1 Million Sale of Baltimore Industrial Property

MIDDLE RIVER, M.D., December 7, 2023 - Marcus & Millichap (NYSE: MMI), a leading commercial real estate brokerage firm specializing in investment sales, financing, research and advisory services, announced today the sale of 1701 Leland Avenue, a two-building, 21,790-square-foot industrial property on 3.58-acres of land, located in Middle River, Maryland, just outside of Baltimore. The property sold for $3.1 million, or $142 per square foot.



Bryn Merrey and John Faus, investment specialists in the firm's Washington, D.C. office, had the exclusive listing to market the property on behalf of the seller, in addition to procuring the buyer.



"Despite being in a strong industrial market, the property was 47-percent vacant and most of the income came from outdoor storage tenants," says Merrey. "Because of the vacancy and below-market rents, the buyer and seller negotiated a creative deal structure that allowed both parties to achieve their goals."



"Given its central location near the Baltimore Beltway, I-95 and Martin State Airport, the property caters to a wide pool of tenants," added Faus. "The buyer understood the leasing dynamics in the surrounding area and the opportunity that the excess outdoor storage land presents moving forward."



The property features two metal-constructed buildings totaling 21,790 square feet with four drive-in doors and one loading dock. Building 1, which totals 11,790 square feet, has 22'3" - 26'3" clear heights and Building 2, which totals 10,000 square feet, has 17'3" - 21'2" clear heights.