Marcus & Millichap Announces $3.15M Sale of Mercy Circle Apartments December 26, 2023

HARDEEVILLE, S.C., December 26, 2023 - Marcus & Millichap (NYSE: MMI), a leading commercial real estate brokerage firm specializing in investment sales, financing, research and advisory services, announced today the sale of Mercy Circle Apartments, a 42-unit multifamily community located in Hardeeville, South Carolina. The property sold for $3.15 million, or $75,000 per unit.



Ryan Lipomi, Will Graves and Nate McDaniel, investment advisors with Marcus & Millichap, had the exclusive listing to market the property on behalf of the seller, in addition to procuring the buyer.



"It was great to work with the local nonprofit organization to help them achieve their goal and move on to other projects," said Lipomi. "The buyer was a repeat client that partnered with a 1031 exchange buyer from out of state."



Mercy Circle Apartments is located at 118 Garr Lane in Hardeeville. Built in 1982, the property has a diverse unit mix of 18 one-bedroom, 16 two-bedroom, and eight three-bedroom units. The property was renovated from 2015 to 2017 with new roofs, windows, sidings, kitchens and bathrooms by previous ownership.