Official MARCUS & MILLICHAP, INC. press release
Marcus & Millichap Announces $3.15M Sale of Mercy Circle Apartments
December 26, 2023 at 05:44 pm EST
Press Releases
Marcus & Millichap Announces $3.15M Sale of Mercy Circle Apartments
December 26, 2023
HARDEEVILLE, S.C., December 26, 2023 - Marcus & Millichap (NYSE: MMI), a leading commercial real estate brokerage firm specializing in investment sales, financing, research and advisory services, announced today the sale of Mercy Circle Apartments, a 42-unit multifamily community located in Hardeeville, South Carolina. The property sold for $3.15 million, or $75,000 per unit.
Ryan Lipomi, Will Graves and Nate McDaniel, investment advisors with Marcus & Millichap, had the exclusive listing to market the property on behalf of the seller, in addition to procuring the buyer.
"It was great to work with the local nonprofit organization to help them achieve their goal and move on to other projects," said Lipomi. "The buyer was a repeat client that partnered with a 1031 exchange buyer from out of state."
Mercy Circle Apartments is located at 118 Garr Lane in Hardeeville. Built in 1982, the property has a diverse unit mix of 18 one-bedroom, 16 two-bedroom, and eight three-bedroom units. The property was renovated from 2015 to 2017 with new roofs, windows, sidings, kitchens and bathrooms by previous ownership.
About Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE: MMI)
Marcus & Millichap, Inc. is a leading brokerage firm specializing in commercial real estate investment sales, financing, research and advisory services with offices throughout the United States and Canada. As of December 31, 2022, the company had 1,904 investment sales and financing professionals in 81 offices who provide investment brokerage and financing services to sellers and buyers of commercial real estate. The company also offers market research, consulting and advisory services to clients. Marcus & Millichap closed 12,272 transactions in 2022, with a sales volume of approximately $86.3 billion. For additional information, please visit www.MarcusMillichap.com.
Marcus & Millichap, Inc. is a brokerage company. The Company is specialized in commercial real estate investment sales, financing services, research, and advisory services. The Company also offers market research, consulting, and advisory services to its clients. The Company offers services to its clients by underwriting, marketing, selling, and financing commercial real estate properties in a manner that maximizes value for sellers, provides buyers with a diverse inventory of commercial properties, and secures competitive financing from lenders for borrowers. The Company divides its commercial real estate into four major market segments: Properties, Private client market, Middle market, and Larger transaction market. The Company serves clients with one property, multiple properties, and large investment portfolios. Its investment brokerage and financing professionals serve private clients within the private client market segment.