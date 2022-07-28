Press Releases Marcus & Millichap Announces $4.45 Million Sale of Roanoke Rapids Hotel July 28, 2022

ROANOKE RAPIDS, N.C., July 28, 2022 - Marcus & Millichap (NYSE: MMI), a leading commercial real estate brokerage firm specializing in investment sales, financing, research and advisory services, announced today the sale of an 80-room SureStay Plus by Best Western located in Roanoke Rapids, North Carolina. The asset sold for $4,450,000, or $55,625 per room.



"We were excited to get this deal across the finish line within the expected closing date with an out-of-state buyer," says Jack Davis, first vice president investments.



Davis, in addition to Joce Messinger, Josh Williams and Eric Webster, had the exclusive listing to market the property on behalf of the seller, United Group of Hotels, Inc. The Virgina-based buyer was also secured by the team.



This hotel asset is located at 136 Sheraton Drive, Roanoke Rapids, North Carolina. Built in 1998, the hotel sits on 2.61 acres of land situated directly off of Interstate 95.