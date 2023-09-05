Press Releases Marcus & Millichap Announces $4.9 Million Sale of Birmingham Office Building September 05, 2023 LinkedIn Email App

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., September 5, 2023 - Marcus & Millichap (NYSE: MMI), a leading commercial real estate brokerage firm specializing in investment sales, financing, research and advisory services, announced today the sale of 5 Inverness Center Parkway, a 15,851-square-foot office property located in Birmingham, Alabama. The property sold for $4.9 million, or $309.13 per square foot.



Brian Higdon and Nick Neuroth, investment specialists in the firm's Birmingham office, had the exclusive listing to market the property on behalf of the seller, Fuden, LLC. The local 1031-exchange buyer is Wakefield Enterprises, LLC. The deal is a sale-leaseback and closed at 98-percent of the listing price.



"In spite of the headwinds, there exists capable investors actively seeking avenues to deploy capital," says Higdon. "This sale-leaseback showcases how strategic thinking can unlock hidden value and drive prosperity for both property owners and forward-looking enterprises."



5 Inverness Center Parkway is located in the Birmingham submarket of Hoover. Built in 2005, the three-story office building supported by well-appointed common areas, state-of-the-art conference rooms, a fitness center, podcast studio and luxury finishes. The building is 100-percent occupied by Birmingham based, eQRP Inc., the number-one self-directed 401k company in the nation.