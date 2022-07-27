Marcus & Millichap : Announces $5.6 Million Sale of Asheville Rodeway Inn & Suites
07/27/2022 | 02:28pm EDT
Marcus & Millichap Announces $5.6 Million Sale of Asheville Rodeway Inn & Suites
July 27, 2022
ASHEVILLE, N.C., July 27, 2022 - Marcus & Millichap (NYSE: MMI), a leading commercial real estate brokerage firm specializing in investment sales, financing, research and advisory services, announced today the sale of a 65-room Rodeway Inn & Suites located in Asheville, North Carolina. The asset sold for $5,585,000, or $85,923 per room.
"This asset sold over asking price and the transaction closed only 45 days after going under contract," says Chase Dewese.
Dewese, in addition to Jack Davis, Josh Williams, Joce Messinger & Milin Mehta, had the exclusive listing to market the property on behalf of the seller. The buyer was also secured by the team.
The hotel is located at 9 Wedgefield Drive in Asheville, North Carolina, near Asheville Outlets. Built in 1999, it is positioned off Interstate 26, only nine miles from both The Biltmore Estate and Asheville Regional Airport.
