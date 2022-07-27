Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nyse
  Marcus & Millichap, Inc.
  News
  Summary
    MMI   US5663241090

MARCUS & MILLICHAP, INC.

(MMI)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  02:54 2022-07-27 pm EDT
39.34 USD   +1.51%
02:28pMARCUS & MILLICHAP : Announces $5.6 Million Sale of Asheville Rodeway Inn & Suites
PU
07/26MARCUS & MILLICHAP : Closes 216-Unit Multifamily Asset Sale in Rockport, Texas
PU
07/26MARCUS & MILLICHAP : Brokers the Sale of a Beachfront Vacation Rental in Deerfield Beach For $5.4M
PU
Summary 
Summary

Marcus & Millichap : Announces $5.6 Million Sale of Asheville Rodeway Inn & Suites

07/27/2022 | 02:28pm EDT
Press Releases
Marcus & Millichap Announces $5.6 Million Sale of Asheville Rodeway Inn & Suites
July 27, 2022
ASHEVILLE, N.C., July 27, 2022 - Marcus & Millichap (NYSE: MMI), a leading commercial real estate brokerage firm specializing in investment sales, financing, research and advisory services, announced today the sale of a 65-room Rodeway Inn & Suites located in Asheville, North Carolina. The asset sold for $5,585,000, or $85,923 per room.

"This asset sold over asking price and the transaction closed only 45 days after going under contract," says Chase Dewese.

Dewese, in addition to Jack Davis, Josh Williams, Joce Messinger & Milin Mehta, had the exclusive listing to market the property on behalf of the seller. The buyer was also secured by the team.

The hotel is located at 9 Wedgefield Drive in Asheville, North Carolina, near Asheville Outlets. Built in 1999, it is positioned off Interstate 26, only nine miles from both The Biltmore Estate and Asheville Regional Airport.

# # #

About Marcus & Millichap (NYSE: MMI)

Marcus & Millichap, Inc. is a leading brokerage firm specializing in commercial real estate investment sales, financing, research and advisory services with offices throughout the United States and Canada. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 1,994 investment sales and financing professionals in 82 offices who provide investment brokerage and financing services to sellers and buyers of commercial real estate. The company also offers market research, consulting and advisory services to clients. Marcus & Millichap closed 13,255 transactions in 2021, with a sales volume of approximately $84.4 billion. For additional information, please visit www.MarcusMillichap.com.

Disclaimer

Marcus & Millichap Inc. published this content on 27 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 July 2022 18:27:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 1 491 M - -
Net income 2022 158 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 9,96x
Yield 2022 3,87%
Capitalization 1 506 M 1 506 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,01x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,89x
Nbr of Employees 801
Free-Float 96,6%
Chart MARCUS & MILLICHAP, INC.
Duration : Period :
Marcus & Millichap, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MARCUS & MILLICHAP, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus SELL
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 38,75 $
Average target price 30,00 $
Spread / Average Target -22,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Hessam Nadji President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Steven F. Degennaro Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
George M. Marcus Chairman
Ken Sayward Chief Information Officer & Vice President
Tyler Theobald Chief Compliance Officer, VP & General Counsel
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MARCUS & MILLICHAP, INC.-24.70%1 506
CBRE GROUP, INC.-23.67%26 139
KE HOLDINGS INC.-26.24%18 764
CAPITALAND INVESTMENT LIMITED13.78%14 264
JONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED-32.00%9 086
ZILLOW GROUP, INC.-45.58%8 315