Marcus & Millichap Announces $6.2 Million Sale of Triple-Net-Leased Retail Condo in Downtown Miami

MIAMI, June 17, 2024 - Marcus & Millichap (NYSE: MMI), a leading commercial real estate brokerage firm specializing in investment sales, financing, research and advisory services, announced today the sale of a 6,917-square-foot, triple-net-leased, three bay retail condo in Downtown Miami. The asset sold for $6.2 million.



"This sale is a testament to the continued demand for high-quality, well-positioned retail assets in urban core Miami. We continue to see unparalleled confidence in the Miami growth story as it is still in its early stages," says Hugo Cardona, associate.



Cardona and Jonathan De La Rosa, investment specialists in Marcus & Millichap's Miami office, had the exclusive listing to market the property on behalf of the seller, 900 Biscayne Venture LLC, and procured the buyer, Fly South RE LLC.



The retail condo, located at the base of the 900 Biscayne Bay Condos, is positioned on Biscayne Boulevard, one of Downtown Miami's most iconic streets. The property comprises three individual tenants: Craft Miami, Ideal Nutrition, and is anchored by the popular Sushi Sake restaurant. Built in 2008, the 900 Biscayne Bay Condos feature 516 units over 63 floors with an average condo price of over $1 million.



Located near major attractions such as the Miami Heat Arena (Kaseya Center), the Phillip and Patricia Frost Museum of Science, the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts, and the Bayside Marketplace, the retail condo benefits from high visibility and foot traffic due to its elevated podium position on Biscayne Boulevard, which sees over 75,000 vehicles per day.