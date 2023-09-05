Press Releases Marcus & Millichap Announces $6.8 Million Sale of Single-Tenant Industrial Portfolio September 05, 2023 LinkedIn Email App

BATON ROUGE, La., September 5, 2023 - Marcus & Millichap (NYSE: MMI), a leading commercial real estate brokerage firm specializing in investment sales, financing, research and advisory services, announced today the sale of two single-tenant industrial properties for $6.8 million. The package included the following:



• Capital Signs & Awnings, an 88,675-square-foot property located in Bunkie, Louisiana

• T-Shirts.com, a 28,815-square-foot property located in Jonesboro, Arkansas



Ken Jacobsmeyer, an associate in Marcus & Millichap's Baton Rouge office, represented the Washington, D.C. area-based buyer. The seller is a Nevada-based private equity group. Both properties are sale-leaseback transactions, and both have 25-year absolute net leases with 3-percent annual rent bumps. Anne Williams assisted in the transaction as Arkansas broker of record.



"The buyer is very happy to solidify a long-term investment with industry-leading tenants," says Jacobsmeyer.