Marcus & Millichap : Announces $6.8 Million Sale of Single-Tenant Industrial Portfolio
Today at 02:30 pm
September 05, 2023
BATON ROUGE, La., September 5, 2023 - Marcus & Millichap (NYSE: MMI), a leading commercial real estate brokerage firm specializing in investment sales, financing, research and advisory services, announced today the sale of two single-tenant industrial properties for $6.8 million. The package included the following:
• Capital Signs & Awnings, an 88,675-square-foot property located in Bunkie, Louisiana
• T-Shirts.com, a 28,815-square-foot property located in Jonesboro, Arkansas
Ken Jacobsmeyer, an associate in Marcus & Millichap's Baton Rouge office, represented the Washington, D.C. area-based buyer. The seller is a Nevada-based private equity group. Both properties are sale-leaseback transactions, and both have 25-year absolute net leases with 3-percent annual rent bumps. Anne Williams assisted in the transaction as Arkansas broker of record.
"The buyer is very happy to solidify a long-term investment with industry-leading tenants," says Jacobsmeyer.
About Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE: MMI)
Marcus & Millichap, Inc. is a leading brokerage firm specializing in commercial real estate investment sales, financing, research and advisory services with offices throughout the United States and Canada. As of December 31, 2022, the company had 1,904 investment sales and financing professionals in 81 offices who provide investment brokerage and financing services to sellers and buyers of commercial real estate. The company also offers market research, consulting and advisory services to clients. Marcus & Millichap closed 12,272 transactions in 2022, with a sales volume of approximately $86.3 billion. For additional information, please visit www.MarcusMillichap.com.
Marcus & Millichap Inc. published this content on 05 September 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 September 2023 18:29:02 UTC.
Marcus & Millichap, Inc. is a brokerage company. The Company is specialized in commercial real estate investment sales, financing services, research, and advisory services. The Company also offers market research, consulting, and advisory services to its clients. The Company offers services to its clients by underwriting, marketing, selling, and financing commercial real estate properties in a manner that maximizes value for sellers, provides buyers with a diverse inventory of commercial properties, and secures competitive financing from lenders for borrowers. The Company divides its commercial real estate into four major market segments: Properties, Private client market, Middle market, and Larger transaction market. The Company serves clients with one property, multiple properties, and large investment portfolios. Its investment brokerage and financing professionals serve private clients within the private client market segment.