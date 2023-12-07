Press Releases Marcus & Millichap Announces $7.3 Million Sale of Defense Manufacturing Facility December 07, 2023 LinkedIn Email App

REISTERSTOWN, M.D., December 7, 2023 - Marcus & Millichap (NYSE: MMI), a leading commercial real estate brokerage firm specializing in investment sales, financing, research and advisory services, announced today the sale of 109 Wabash Avenue, a 80,070-square-foot defense manufacturing facility located in Reisterstown, Maryland, near Baltimore. The property sold for $7.3 million, or $91 per square foot.



Bryn Merrey and John Faus, investment advisors in the firm's Washington, D.C. office, had the exclusive listing to market the property on behalf of the seller, in addition to procuring the buyer.



"This was a unique investment opportunity due to the fact that only three years remained on the lease," says Merrey. "However, this company has been in this location for 53 years and there was a very strong case for renewal with zero relocation options in the immediate area. In the end, we generated seven offers for the property in about 45-days of marketing."



"Although the tenant had a short remaining lease term, their commitment to the property was evident by their complex manufacturing processes and site tenure," added Faus. "We were able to capture national interest in the deal and deliver a strong result for both buyer and seller."



109 Wabash Avenue is occupied by Raloid, who has delivered mission-critical components to the defense and aerospace industry since 1964. Raloid components were used for the moon landing, and today they supply precision components for more than 25 major defense systems, assemblies, and vehicles.



The property was built in 1979 on 5.49 acres of land and features 9,000 square feet of office space, with the remainder being manufacturing.