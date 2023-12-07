Official MARCUS & MILLICHAP, INC. press release
Marcus & Millichap : Announces $7.3 Million Sale of Defense Manufacturing Facility
December 07, 2023 at 02:23 pm EST
Marcus & Millichap Announces $7.3 Million Sale of Defense Manufacturing Facility
December 07, 2023
REISTERSTOWN, M.D., December 7, 2023 - Marcus & Millichap (NYSE: MMI), a leading commercial real estate brokerage firm specializing in investment sales, financing, research and advisory services, announced today the sale of 109 Wabash Avenue, a 80,070-square-foot defense manufacturing facility located in Reisterstown, Maryland, near Baltimore. The property sold for $7.3 million, or $91 per square foot.
Bryn Merrey and John Faus, investment advisors in the firm's Washington, D.C. office, had the exclusive listing to market the property on behalf of the seller, in addition to procuring the buyer.
"This was a unique investment opportunity due to the fact that only three years remained on the lease," says Merrey. "However, this company has been in this location for 53 years and there was a very strong case for renewal with zero relocation options in the immediate area. In the end, we generated seven offers for the property in about 45-days of marketing."
"Although the tenant had a short remaining lease term, their commitment to the property was evident by their complex manufacturing processes and site tenure," added Faus. "We were able to capture national interest in the deal and deliver a strong result for both buyer and seller."
109 Wabash Avenue is occupied by Raloid, who has delivered mission-critical components to the defense and aerospace industry since 1964. Raloid components were used for the moon landing, and today they supply precision components for more than 25 major defense systems, assemblies, and vehicles.
The property was built in 1979 on 5.49 acres of land and features 9,000 square feet of office space, with the remainder being manufacturing.
About Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE: MMI)
Marcus & Millichap, Inc. is a leading brokerage firm specializing in commercial real estate investment sales, financing, research and advisory services with offices throughout the United States and Canada. As of December 31, 2022, the company had 1,904 investment sales and financing professionals in 81 offices who provide investment brokerage and financing services to sellers and buyers of commercial real estate. The company also offers market research, consulting and advisory services to clients. Marcus & Millichap closed 12,272 transactions in 2022, with a sales volume of approximately $86.3 billion. For additional information, please visit www.MarcusMillichap.com.
Marcus & Millichap, Inc. is a brokerage company. The Company is specialized in commercial real estate investment sales, financing services, research, and advisory services. The Company also offers market research, consulting, and advisory services to its clients. The Company offers services to its clients by underwriting, marketing, selling, and financing commercial real estate properties in a manner that maximizes value for sellers, provides buyers with a diverse inventory of commercial properties, and secures competitive financing from lenders for borrowers. The Company divides its commercial real estate into four major market segments: Properties, Private client market, Middle market, and Larger transaction market. The Company serves clients with one property, multiple properties, and large investment portfolios. Its investment brokerage and financing professionals serve private clients within the private client market segment.