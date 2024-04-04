Marcus & Millichap : Announces $7.8 Million Sale of Multifamily Property in Maryland
BERLIN, Md., April 3, 2024 - Marcus & Millichap (NYSE: MMI), a leading commercial real estate brokerage firm specializing in investment sales, financing, research and advisory services, announced today the sale of Bay Street Estates, a 56-unit multifamily property located in Berlin, Maryland. The property sold for $7,800,000, or $139,286 per unit.
"This was a great transaction that highlights our commitment to delivering exceptional value to our clients through a competitive marketing process," said Theo Jolley, associate. "Our experience in handling the multitude of tasks involved in taking a deal from contract to the closing table played a pivotal role in ensuring the success of this transaction."
Jolley, Altay Uzun, Justin Ferguson and Jack Carroll, investment specialists in Marcus & Millichap's Hampton Roads office, had the exclusive listing to market the property on behalf of the seller, BAY STREET ESTATES LLC, and procured the buyer, ROSE PETAL LLC. Brian Hosey, Broker of Record in Maryland, assisted in closing the transaction.
Located at 509 Bay St., Bay Street Estates consists of 56 units with a mix of two- and three-bedroom floorplans. Built between 1989 and 1990, the property sits just a few miles inland from Ocean City, Maryland, offering proximity to the attractions and beaches of the popular vacation destination.
About Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE: MMI)
Marcus & Millichap, Inc. is a leading brokerage firm specializing in commercial real estate investment sales, financing, research and advisory services with offices throughout the United States and Canada. As of December 31, 2023, the company had 1,783 investment sales and financing professionals in over 80 offices who provide investment brokerage and financing services to sellers and buyers of commercial real estate. The company also offers market research, consulting and advisory services to clients. Marcus & Millichap closed 7,546 transactions in 2023, with a sales volume of approximately $43.6 billion. For additional information, please visit www.MarcusMillichap.com.
Marcus & Millichap, Inc. is a brokerage company. The Company is specialized in commercial real estate investment sales, financing services, research, and advisory services. The Company also offers market research, consulting, and advisory services to its clients. The Company offers services to its clients by underwriting, marketing, selling, and financing commercial real estate properties in a manner that maximizes value for sellers, provides buyers with a diverse inventory of commercial properties, and secures competitive financing from lenders for borrowers. The Company divides its commercial real estate into four market segments: properties, private client market, middle market, and larger transaction market. The Company serves clients with one property, multiple properties, and large investment portfolios. The Companyâs investment brokerage and financing professionals serve private clients within the private client market segment.