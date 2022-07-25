Press Releases Marcus & Millichap Announces Sale of 223-Unit Hattiesburg Apartments July 25, 2022

HATTIESBURG, Miss., July 25, 2022 - Marcus & Millichap (NYSE: MMI), a leading commercial real estate brokerage firm specializing in investment sales, financing, research and advisory services, announced today the sale of Windsor Village Apartments, a 223-unit apartment community located in Hattiesburg, Mississippi.



"It was an honor to be entrusted with the disposition of this property that has been family-owned for nearly 50 years," says Terry Davis, associate. "The new owners will benefit from a fully-occupied turnkey asset and strong cash flow from day one."



Terry Davis and Josh Jacobs, both of the firm's Birmingham office, had the exclusive listing to market the property on behalf of the seller, ¬¬¬¬¬¬¬¬¬¬¬¬¬¬¬¬Windsor Village Apartments, LP. The buyer, Nolarose, LLC, was also secured by the team. Mickey Davis assisted in the transaction as Mississippi broker of record.



Windsor Village Apartments is located at 6490 US 49 North in Hattiesburg, Mississippi. Its 223 units are comprised of one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans. The apartments were built in 1973 and sit on 12.80 acres of land.