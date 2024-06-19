Marcus & Millichap : Announces Sale of 76-Unit Apartment Community in Wylie, Texas
Marcus & Millichap Announces Sale of 76-Unit Apartment Community in Wylie, Texas
June 17, 2024
WYLIE, TX, June 17, 2024 - Marcus & Millichap (NYSE: MMI), a leading commercial real estate brokerage firm specializing in investment sales, financing, research and advisory services, announced today the sale of Lakeside Village, a 65,200-square-foot, 76-unit apartment community in Wylie, Texas.
"Lakeside Village is a stabilized asset in the extremely desirable submarket of Wylie, TX. as evidenced by over 30 offers for the asset," says Bard Hoover, senior managing director investments. "With only 25% of the units being upgraded, there is significant opportunity to continue the interior upgrade program and realize $125 in monthly premiums."
Nick Fluellen, Bard Hoover and Chris Pearson, investment specialists in Marcus & Millichap's Dallas office, had the exclusive listing to market the property on behalf of the seller, Wolfe Kirby LLC, and procured the buyer, JM Lakeside LLC.
Located at 301 W. Kirby St., Lakeside Village offers a unit mix of 76 apartments built in 1981, spread across five buildings on a 2.12-acre site comprising one- and two-bedroom units. The property is positioned less than one mile from Highway 78 and near major retailers, restaurants, and entertainment options. It is also located three miles northwest of Collin College - Wylie and near Wylie's top employer, Sanden International USA Headquarters.
About Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE: MMI)
Marcus & Millichap, Inc. is a leading brokerage firm specializing in commercial real estate investment sales, financing, research and advisory services with offices throughout the United States and Canada. As of December 31, 2023, the company had 1,783 investment sales and financing professionals in over 80 offices who provide investment brokerage and financing services to sellers and buyers of commercial real estate. The company also offers market research, consulting and advisory services to clients. Marcus & Millichap closed 7,546 transactions in 2023, with a sales volume of approximately $43.6 billion. For additional information, please visit www.MarcusMillichap.com.
Marcus & Millichap, Inc. is a brokerage company. The Company is specialized in commercial real estate investment sales, financing services, research, and advisory services. The Company also offers market research, consulting, and advisory services to its clients. The Company offers services to its clients by underwriting, marketing, selling, and financing commercial real estate properties in a manner that maximizes value for sellers, provides buyers with a diverse inventory of commercial properties, and secures competitive financing from lenders for borrowers. The Company divides its commercial real estate into four market segments: properties, private client market, middle market, and larger transaction market. The Company serves clients with one property, multiple properties, and large investment portfolios. The Companyâs investment brokerage and financing professionals serve private clients within the private client market segment.