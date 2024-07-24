Marcus & Millichap : Announces Sale of Bowies Truck Stop in Menard Texas
July 23, 2024 at 08:00 pm EDT
July 22, 2024
HOUSTON, TX, July 22, 2024 - Marcus & Millichap (NYSE: MMI), a leading commercial real estate brokerage firm specializing in investment sales, financing, research and advisory services, announced today the sale of Bowies Truck Stop, a landmark property in Menard, Texas. The transaction was facilitated by The Luna-Thakor Group of Marcus & Millichap representing both the seller and buyer.
"Facilitating the sale of Bowies Truck Stop has been a significant achievement for our team," said Wyatt Andreu, associate at Marcus & Millichap's Houston office. "We are proud to have represented both the seller and the buyer in this transaction, ensuring that the process was handled with the utmost professionalism and care. This sale represents our commitment to delivering exceptional service in the gas station and truck stop market."
Bowies Truck Stop, located at 1692 North US-83, is a well-known establishment providing essential services to travelers and the local community. The property, a 4,995-square-foot truck stop on 5 acres of land, features 16 fueling positions operated under the Valero brand.
"Working with The Luna-Thakor Group of Marcus & Millichap was a seamless experience. Their expertise and dedication were evident throughout the process," said Bowie's representative. "We are confident that the new owners will continue to serve the Menard community well."
"We are excited to have purchased Bowie's Truck Stop and Convenience Store," said the buyer, owner of Short Stop Food Stores. "The support from Wyatt Andreu was invaluable in making this a successful transaction."
Since 2019, Bowie's Truck Stop has been a staple in Menard, Texas, providing a range of services to both local residents and travelers. Known for their top-quality facilities and theme-specific novelties, Bowie's is devoted to providing clean restrooms, a friendly staff, and all the roadside products you need on a consistent basis. They strive to provide a pleasant experience that keeps people coming back for years to come.
About Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE: MMI)
Marcus & Millichap, Inc. is a leading brokerage firm specializing in commercial real estate investment sales, financing, research and advisory services with offices throughout the United States and Canada. As of December 31, 2023, the company had 1,783 investment sales and financing professionals in over 80 offices who provide investment brokerage and financing services to sellers and buyers of commercial real estate. The company also offers market research, consulting and advisory services to clients. Marcus & Millichap closed 7,546 transactions in 2023, with a sales volume of approximately $43.6 billion. For additional information, please visit www.MarcusMillichap.com.
