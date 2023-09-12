Press Releases Marcus & Millichap Announces Sale of Charlotte Best Western September 12, 2023 LinkedIn Email App

CHARLOTTE, N.C., September 12, 2023 - Marcus & Millichap (NYSE: MMI), a leading commercial real estate brokerage firm specializing in investment sales, financing, research and advisory services, announced today the sale of Best Western Sterling Hotel & Suites, a 97-room hotel property located in Charlotte, North Carolina. The hotel sold for an undisclosed price.



Chase Dewese, Jack Davis and Joce Messinger had the exclusive listing to market the property on behalf of the seller, in addition to procuring Primo Investments as the buyer.



"The hotel is located in one of Charlotte's fastest growing commercial development submarkets in lower South End," says Dewese. "The buyer's plan is to up-brand the hotel within the Best Western franchise. This was a repeat client who has continued to trust our team to transact on their behalf."



Best Western Sterling Hotel & Suites is located at 242 E Woodlawn Road in Charlotte, less than 7 miles from the Charlotte Douglas International Airport. Built in 1984 on 2.03 acres, the hotel features premium amenities such as a fitness center, continental breakfast, self-parking, laundry facilities, meeting space and a business center.