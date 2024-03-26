Press Releases Marcus & Millichap Announces Sale of Days Inn in Salem, Virginia March 26, 2024 LinkedIn Email App

SALEM, Va., March 26, 2024 - Marcus & Millichap (NYSE: MMI), a leading commercial real estate brokerage firm specializing in investment sales, financing, research and advisory services, announced today the sale of a Days Inn located in Salem, Va. The property sold for $3,100,000.



"Having recently sold a few assets in the Roanoke MSA, we were able to identify a 1031 Exchange Buyer with strong terms," said Milin Mehta, associate.



Mehta, Chase Dewese, Jack Davis and Joce Messinger, investment specialists in Marcus & Millichap's Charlotte Uptown and Charleston offices, had the exclusive listing to market the property on behalf of the seller and procured the buyer. Brian Hosey, Broker of Record in Virginia, assisted in closing the transaction.



"This marks the fifth hotel in the last nine months that we have transacted in the state of Virginia," adds Dewese, first vice president investments. "Our expertise in the market accompanied by our current and newly developed relationships allow us to continue assisting our clients in the region."



Built in 1974, Days Inn Salem is located at 1535 E. Main St. The two-story, 70 room hotel offers amenities such as complimentary breakfast and a fitness center. The asset is within a 5-minute drive of Roanoke College and Salem Memorial Football Stadium.