Marcus & Millichap : Announces Sale of Feemster Lake Road Apartments in Tupelo
April 03, 2024 at 06:18 pm EDT
Share
Press Releases
Marcus & Millichap Announces Sale of Feemster Lake Road Apartments in Tupelo
April 03, 2024
LinkedIn Email App
TUPELO, Miss., April 3, 2024 - Marcus & Millichap (NYSE: MMI), a leading commercial real estate brokerage firm specializing in investment sales, financing, research and advisory services, announced today the sale of a 130-unit apartment property located in Tupelo, Miss. The property at 1537 Feemster Lake Road, sold for an undisclosed price.
"This represents the largest acquisition by this buyer to date" said Preston Cooper, first vice president investments. "The 130-units increased the size of their holdings by approximately 20 percent. The property fits very well with their existing multifamily portfolio focused on workforce housing in the highly desirable Tupelo area."
Cooper, Wallace Schmuck and Matt Smith, investment specialists in Marcus & Millichap's Birmingham office, had the listing to market the property on behalf of the seller, and procured the buyer, Prosper Management Group of Tupelo. Mickey Davis, Marcus & Millichap Broker of Record in Mississippi, assisted in closing the transaction.
Built in 1992, Feemster Lake Road Apartments houses 130 one- and two-bedroom units ranging from 500 to 1,000 square feet. The property is adjacent to Itawamba Community College and within a 10-minute drive to numerous retail shopping centers.
# # #
About Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE: MMI)
Marcus & Millichap, Inc. is a leading brokerage firm specializing in commercial real estate investment sales, financing, research and advisory services with offices throughout the United States and Canada. As of December 31, 2023, the company had 1,783 investment sales and financing professionals in over 80 offices who provide investment brokerage and financing services to sellers and buyers of commercial real estate. The company also offers market research, consulting and advisory services to clients. Marcus & Millichap closed 7,546 transactions in 2023, with a sales volume of approximately $43.6 billion. For additional information, please visit www.MarcusMillichap.com.
Attachments
Original Link
Permalink
Disclaimer
Marcus & Millichap Inc. published this content on
03 April 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by
Public, unedited and unaltered, on
03 April 2024 22:17:07 UTC.
Marcus & Millichap, Inc. is a brokerage company. The Company is specialized in commercial real estate investment sales, financing services, research, and advisory services. The Company also offers market research, consulting, and advisory services to its clients. The Company offers services to its clients by underwriting, marketing, selling, and financing commercial real estate properties in a manner that maximizes value for sellers, provides buyers with a diverse inventory of commercial properties, and secures competitive financing from lenders for borrowers. The Company divides its commercial real estate into four market segments: properties, private client market, middle market, and larger transaction market. The Company serves clients with one property, multiple properties, and large investment portfolios. The Companyâs investment brokerage and financing professionals serve private clients within the private client market segment.