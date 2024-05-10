Press Releases Marcus & Millichap Announces Sale of Milestone Wawa Location in New Jersey May 09, 2024 LinkedIn Email App

OAKYLN, N.J., May 9, 2024 - Marcus & Millichap (NYSE: MMI), a leading commercial real estate brokerage firm specializing in investment sales, financing, research and advisory services, announced today the sale of a net-leased Wawa property in Oaklyn, New Jersey. The site marked Wawa's 1,000th store upon its opening in March 2023. The property sold for $6,250,000.



"We are proud to have had the opportunity to represent the seller of this property, a reputable convenience store developer in New Jersey," said Derrick Dougherty, senior vice president investments. "This sale truly showed an amazing example of collaboration between all parties involved. We extend our sincere appreciation to TD Bank for their instrumental role in making this closing a success."



Dougherty, Mark Krantz, Scott Woodard and Colin Reder, investment specialists in Marcus & Millichap's Philadelphia office, had the exclusive listing to market the property on behalf of the sellers, local convenience store developers, and procured the buyer, a local hotel and retail investor. John Horowitz, Broker of Record in New Jersey, assisted in closing the transaction.



"With a focus on streamlining our client's portfolio, we strategically shifted their investment from a management-intensive asset to a more passive investment, aligning with their goal for long-term stability and growth," said Woodard, first vice president investments. "Wawa is recognized as an industry leader and has solidified its reputation in this submarket, proven by their extensive growth over the past few years and recent relocation from their nearby legacy store to this current site."



Located at 1006 White Horse Pike on 1.92 acres, the Wawa is a new 2023 prototype store featuring a 5,051-square-foot convenience store and six fueling stations. The site is home to the recent relocation of a "non-gas" legacy Wawa store just two blocks west of the current location. The asset is eight miles outside of Philadelphia on the White Horse Pike, receiving visibility from 18,629 vehicles per day.