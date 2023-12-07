Press Releases Marcus & Millichap Announces Sale of Motel 6 in Tifton December 07, 2023 LinkedIn Email App

TIFTON, Ga., December 7, 2023 - Marcus & Millichap (NYSE: MMI), a leading commercial real estate brokerage firm specializing in investment sales, financing, research and advisory services, announced today the sale of a 115-room Motel 6 located in Tifton, Georgia. The property sold for an undisclosed price.



Joe Simpson, Jack Davis and Joce Messinger, investment specialists with the DDM Hotels Group of Marcus & Millichap, had the exclusive listing to market the property on behalf of the seller, in addition to procuring the buyer.



"We are pleased to have successfully assisted our client in this transaction," says Simpson. "Our team was able to generate multiple competitive offers, giving our client the luxury of choosing which group he felt would best complete the deal."



Motel 6 Tifton is located at 1103 King Road, directly off Interstate 75. The hotel was built in 1972 on 3.95 acres of land.