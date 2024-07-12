Press Releases Marcus & Millichap Announces Sale of Starbucks Location in Illinois July 11, 2024 LinkedIn Email App

CHANNAHON, Ill., July 11, 2024 - Marcus & Millichap (NYSE: MMI), a leading commercial real estate brokerage firm specializing in investment sales, financing, research and advisory services, announced today the sale of net-leased Starbucks location in Channahon, Illinois. The property sold for $2,725,806.



"We received multiple offers from our marketing efforts and were able to close at over 98 percent of list price," said Austin Weisenbeck, senior managing director.



Weisenbeck and Sean Sharko, investment specialists in Marcus & Millichap's Chicago Oak Brook office, had the exclusive listing to market the property on behalf of the seller, an Illinois based developer.



The newly constructed property at 26919 W. Eames Street features a rare 15-year lease with Starbucks, which began in 2023. Strategically situated in a high-traffic area, the 2,225-square-foot property is surrounded by numerous major retailers including McDonald's and a newly built Tractor Supply Co. The surrounding region has experienced significant population growth, increasing by 812 percent since 2000.