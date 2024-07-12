Marcus & Millichap : Announces Sale of Starbucks Location in Illinois
July 11, 2024 at 06:27 pm EDT
July 11, 2024
CHANNAHON, Ill., July 11, 2024 - Marcus & Millichap (NYSE: MMI), a leading commercial real estate brokerage firm specializing in investment sales, financing, research and advisory services, announced today the sale of net-leased Starbucks location in Channahon, Illinois. The property sold for $2,725,806.
"We received multiple offers from our marketing efforts and were able to close at over 98 percent of list price," said Austin Weisenbeck, senior managing director.
Weisenbeck and Sean Sharko, investment specialists in Marcus & Millichap's Chicago Oak Brook office, had the exclusive listing to market the property on behalf of the seller, an Illinois based developer.
The newly constructed property at 26919 W. Eames Street features a rare 15-year lease with Starbucks, which began in 2023. Strategically situated in a high-traffic area, the 2,225-square-foot property is surrounded by numerous major retailers including McDonald's and a newly built Tractor Supply Co. The surrounding region has experienced significant population growth, increasing by 812 percent since 2000.
About Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE: MMI)
Marcus & Millichap, Inc. is a leading brokerage firm specializing in commercial real estate investment sales, financing, research and advisory services with offices throughout the United States and Canada. As of December 31, 2023, the company had 1,783 investment sales and financing professionals in over 80 offices who provide investment brokerage and financing services to sellers and buyers of commercial real estate. The company also offers market research, consulting and advisory services to clients. Marcus & Millichap closed 7,546 transactions in 2023, with a sales volume of approximately $43.6 billion. For additional information, please visit www.MarcusMillichap.com.
