Marcus & Millichap Announces Sale of Walgreens Location in Missouri July 09, 2024

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo., July 1, 2024 - Marcus & Millichap (NYSE: MMI), a leading commercial real estate brokerage firm specializing in investment sales, financing, research and advisory services, announced today the sale of a net-leased Walgreens location in Jefferson City, Missouri. The property sold for $4,189,000.



Nicholas Kanich and Mitch Grant, investment specialists in Marcus & Millichap's Chicago Downtown office, had the exclusive listing to market the property on behalf of the seller, an investor from Kansas City. A local broker procured the buyer, a local group from Jefferson City in a 1031 exchange. Dave Saverin, Broker of Record in Missouri, assisted in the transaction.



Located at 900 Eastland Drive, Walgreens has operated at this property for over 14 years and currently has over 10 years remaining on their absolute triple-net lease. Built in 2010, the 14,820-square-foot asset is situated just off Rex M. Whitton Expressway with daily traffic counts exceeding 35,600 vehicles per day. Neighboring retailers include Gerbes Supermarket, Dollar General, McDonald's and Taco Bell.