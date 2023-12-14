Press Releases Marcus & Millichap Announces the Sale of 2640 East Monument Street Apartments, an 8-Unit Apartment Property in Colorado Springs December 12, 2023 LinkedIn Email App

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo., December 12, 2023 - Marcus & Millichap (NYSE: MMI), a leading commercial real estate brokerage firm specializing in investment sales, financing, research and advisory services, announced today the sale of 2640 East Monument Street, an eight-unit apartment property located less than three miles from downtown Colorado Springs, Colorado. The asset sold for $1,350,000 in an all-cash transaction.



Andrew Stephens and Brian E. Haggar, investment specialists in Marcus & Millichap's Denver office, had the exclusive listing to market the property on behalf of the seller, a private investor.



2640 East Monument Street Apartments include eight one-bedroom, one-bathroom units. Residents have easy access to community amenities such as K-12 education, parks, fitness centers, and a variety of retail options for everyday needs. The property is also located close to Pikes Peak and Garden of the Gods, offering beautiful views and an abundance of outdoor space for residents to enjoy.