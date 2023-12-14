Press Releases
Marcus & Millichap Announces the Sale of 2640 East Monument Street Apartments, an 8-Unit Apartment Property in Colorado Springs
December 12, 2023
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo., December 12, 2023 - Marcus & Millichap (NYSE: MMI), a leading commercial real estate brokerage firm specializing in investment sales, financing, research and advisory services, announced today the sale of 2640 East Monument Street, an eight-unit apartment property located less than three miles from downtown Colorado Springs, Colorado. The asset sold for $1,350,000 in an all-cash transaction.

Andrew Stephens and Brian E. Haggar, investment specialists in Marcus & Millichap's Denver office, had the exclusive listing to market the property on behalf of the seller, a private investor.

2640 East Monument Street Apartments include eight one-bedroom, one-bathroom units. Residents have easy access to community amenities such as K-12 education, parks, fitness centers, and a variety of retail options for everyday needs. The property is also located close to Pikes Peak and Garden of the Gods, offering beautiful views and an abundance of outdoor space for residents to enjoy.

About Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE: MMI)

Marcus & Millichap, Inc. is a leading brokerage firm specializing in commercial real estate investment sales, financing, research and advisory services with offices throughout the United States and Canada. As of December 31, 2022, the company had 1,904 investment sales and financing professionals in 81 offices who provide investment brokerage and financing services to sellers and buyers of commercial real estate. The company also offers market research, consulting and advisory services to clients. Marcus & Millichap closed 12,272 transactions in 2022, with a sales volume of approximately $86.3 billion. For additional information, please visit www.MarcusMillichap.com.

