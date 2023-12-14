Official MARCUS & MILLICHAP, INC. press release
Marcus & Millichap : Announces the Sale of 2640 East Monument Street Apartments, an 8-Unit Apartment Property in Colorado Springs
December 14, 2023 at 02:05 pm EST
Marcus & Millichap Announces the Sale of 2640 East Monument Street Apartments, an 8-Unit Apartment Property in Colorado Springs
December 12, 2023
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo., December 12, 2023 - Marcus & Millichap (NYSE: MMI), a leading commercial real estate brokerage firm specializing in investment sales, financing, research and advisory services, announced today the sale of 2640 East Monument Street, an eight-unit apartment property located less than three miles from downtown Colorado Springs, Colorado. The asset sold for $1,350,000 in an all-cash transaction.
Andrew Stephens and Brian E. Haggar, investment specialists in Marcus & Millichap's Denver office, had the exclusive listing to market the property on behalf of the seller, a private investor.
2640 East Monument Street Apartments include eight one-bedroom, one-bathroom units. Residents have easy access to community amenities such as K-12 education, parks, fitness centers, and a variety of retail options for everyday needs. The property is also located close to Pikes Peak and Garden of the Gods, offering beautiful views and an abundance of outdoor space for residents to enjoy.
About Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE: MMI)
Marcus & Millichap, Inc. is a leading brokerage firm specializing in commercial real estate investment sales, financing, research and advisory services with offices throughout the United States and Canada. As of December 31, 2022, the company had 1,904 investment sales and financing professionals in 81 offices who provide investment brokerage and financing services to sellers and buyers of commercial real estate. The company also offers market research, consulting and advisory services to clients. Marcus & Millichap closed 12,272 transactions in 2022, with a sales volume of approximately $86.3 billion. For additional information, please visit www.MarcusMillichap.com.
Marcus & Millichap Inc. published this content on 12 December 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 December 2023 19:04:30 UTC.
Marcus & Millichap, Inc. is a brokerage company. The Company is specialized in commercial real estate investment sales, financing services, research, and advisory services. The Company also offers market research, consulting, and advisory services to its clients. The Company offers services to its clients by underwriting, marketing, selling, and financing commercial real estate properties in a manner that maximizes value for sellers, provides buyers with a diverse inventory of commercial properties, and secures competitive financing from lenders for borrowers. The Company divides its commercial real estate into four major market segments: Properties, Private client market, Middle market, and Larger transaction market. The Company serves clients with one property, multiple properties, and large investment portfolios. Its investment brokerage and financing professionals serve private clients within the private client market segment.