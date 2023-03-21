Marcus & Millichap : Announces the Sale of 7 Brew Ground Lease in Arkansas
March 21, 2023
NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Arkansas, March 21, 2023 - Marcus & Millichap (NYSE: MMI), a leading commercial real estate brokerage firm specializing in investment sales, financing, research and advisory services, announced today the sale of 7 Brew Ground Lease, a 510-square foot net-leased property located in North Little Rock, Arkansas. The asset sold for $1,450,000.
Alex M. Frankel, Mark Ruble and Chris Lind, investment specialists in Marcus & Millichap's Columbus and Phoenix offices, had the exclusive listing to market the property on behalf of the seller, a limited liability company. Anne Williams, Arkansas Broker of Record, assisted in closing this transaction.
"Despite what's going on in the market, we were able to achieve aggressive pricing, yielding a great result for the seller", said Alex Frankel, the lead agent on the transaction. "The buyer was in a 1031 Exchange and paid all cash on a short time frame." 7 Brew Ground Lease is located at 11921 Maumelle Boulevard in North Little Rock, Arkansas.
About Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE: MMI)
Marcus & Millichap, Inc. is a leading brokerage firm specializing in commercial real estate investment sales, financing, research and advisory services with offices throughout the United States and Canada. As of December 31, 2022, the company had 1,904 investment sales and financing professionals in 81 offices who provide investment brokerage and financing services to sellers and buyers of commercial real estate. The company also offers market research, consulting and advisory services to clients. Marcus & Millichap closed 12,272 transactions in 2022, with a sales volume of approximately $86.3 billion. For additional information, please visit www.MarcusMillichap.com.
