Marcus & Millichap Announces the Sale of 7 Brew Ground Lease in Arkansas March 21, 2023

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Arkansas, March 21, 2023 - Marcus & Millichap (NYSE: MMI), a leading commercial real estate brokerage firm specializing in investment sales, financing, research and advisory services, announced today the sale of 7 Brew Ground Lease, a 510-square foot net-leased property located in North Little Rock, Arkansas. The asset sold for $1,450,000.



Alex M. Frankel, Mark Ruble and Chris Lind, investment specialists in Marcus & Millichap's Columbus and Phoenix offices, had the exclusive listing to market the property on behalf of the seller, a limited liability company. Anne Williams, Arkansas Broker of Record, assisted in closing this transaction.



"Despite what's going on in the market, we were able to achieve aggressive pricing, yielding a great result for the seller", said Alex Frankel, the lead agent on the transaction. "The buyer was in a 1031 Exchange and paid all cash on a short time frame." 7 Brew Ground Lease is located at 11921 Maumelle Boulevard in North Little Rock, Arkansas.