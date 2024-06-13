Press Releases Marcus & Millichap Announces the Sale of Access Storage, an 83,223-Square-Foot Self-Storage Facility in Texas June 12, 2024 LinkedIn Email App

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas, June 12, 2024 - Marcus & Millichap (NYSE: MMI), a leading commercial real estate brokerage firm specializing in investment sales, financing, research and advisory services, announced today the sale of Access Storage, a 83,223-square-foot self-storage facility located in Corpus Christi, Texas.



Brian Kelly, Brett R. Hatcher, Gabriel Coe, Luke Sullivan and Nathan Coe, investment specialists in Marcus & Millichap's Columbus and Dallas offices, had the exclusive listing to market the property on behalf of the seller, a limited liability company. Tim Speck, Texas Broker of Record, assisted in closing this transaction.



Access Storage is located about nine miles from downtown Corpus Christi, Texas along the main thoroughfare between Corpus Christi and Padre Island. The facility was built in 2003 and features 626 units that make up 83,223 net rentable square feet. Both climate-controlled and non-climate-controlled units are available as well as outdoor parking spaces that are available for rent. The facility should continue to benefit from its excellent location with a growing



surrounding population and the opportunity to grow revenue through the implementation of third party management.