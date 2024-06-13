Marcus & Millichap : Announces the Sale of Access Storage, an 83,223 Square Foot Self Storage Facility in Texas
June 12, 2024 at 07:43 pm EDT
Share
Press Releases
Marcus & Millichap Announces the Sale of Access Storage, an 83,223-Square-Foot Self-Storage Facility in Texas
June 12, 2024
LinkedIn Email App
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas, June 12, 2024 - Marcus & Millichap (NYSE: MMI), a leading commercial real estate brokerage firm specializing in investment sales, financing, research and advisory services, announced today the sale of Access Storage, a 83,223-square-foot self-storage facility located in Corpus Christi, Texas.
Brian Kelly, Brett R. Hatcher, Gabriel Coe, Luke Sullivan and Nathan Coe, investment specialists in Marcus & Millichap's Columbus and Dallas offices, had the exclusive listing to market the property on behalf of the seller, a limited liability company. Tim Speck, Texas Broker of Record, assisted in closing this transaction.
Access Storage is located about nine miles from downtown Corpus Christi, Texas along the main thoroughfare between Corpus Christi and Padre Island. The facility was built in 2003 and features 626 units that make up 83,223 net rentable square feet. Both climate-controlled and non-climate-controlled units are available as well as outdoor parking spaces that are available for rent. The facility should continue to benefit from its excellent location with a growing
surrounding population and the opportunity to grow revenue through the implementation of third party management.
# # #
About Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE: MMI)
Marcus & Millichap, Inc. is a leading brokerage firm specializing in commercial real estate investment sales, financing, research and advisory services with offices throughout the United States and Canada. As of December 31, 2023, the company had 1,783 investment sales and financing professionals in over 80 offices who provide investment brokerage and financing services to sellers and buyers of commercial real estate. The company also offers market research, consulting and advisory services to clients. Marcus & Millichap closed 7,546 transactions in 2023, with a sales volume of approximately $43.6 billion. For additional information, please visit www.MarcusMillichap.com.
Attachments
Original Link
Permalink
Disclaimer
Marcus & Millichap Inc. published this content on
12 June 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by
Public, unedited and unaltered, on
12 June 2024 23:42:02 UTC.
Marcus & Millichap, Inc. is a brokerage company. The Company is specialized in commercial real estate investment sales, financing services, research, and advisory services. The Company also offers market research, consulting, and advisory services to its clients. The Company offers services to its clients by underwriting, marketing, selling, and financing commercial real estate properties in a manner that maximizes value for sellers, provides buyers with a diverse inventory of commercial properties, and secures competitive financing from lenders for borrowers. The Company divides its commercial real estate into four market segments: properties, private client market, middle market, and larger transaction market. The Company serves clients with one property, multiple properties, and large investment portfolios. The Companyâs investment brokerage and financing professionals serve private clients within the private client market segment.