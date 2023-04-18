Press Releases Marcus & Millichap Announces the Sale of B&C Storage in Auburn, New York April 18, 2023

AUBURN, New York, April 18, 2023 - Marcus & Millichap (NYSE: MMI), a leading commercial real estate brokerage firm specializing in investment sales, financing, research and advisory services, announced today the sale of B&C Storage, a 24,094 square-foot self-storage facility located in Auburn, New York.



Luke Dawley, Nathan Coe, Brett R. Hatcher and Gabriel Coe, investment specialists in Marcus & Millichap's Columbus office, had the exclusive listing to market the property on behalf of the seller, a limited liability company. The buyer, a limited liability company, was secured and represented by Luke Dawley, Nathan Coe, Brett R. Hatcher and Gabriel Coe. John Horowitz, New York Broker of Record, assisted in closing this transaction.



"This deal generated strong interest and multiple competitive offers," said Nathan Coe, the lead agent involved. "We continue to see strong demand for self-storage offerings of all sizes and expect to continue to see such demand for the foreseeable future."



B&C Storage is located about 21 miles west of Syracuse in Auburn, New York. B&C Storage is a stabilized facility that was built in 1980 and currently features 219 non-climate-controlled self-storage units that make up 24,094 net rentable square feet. The sale also includes an adjacent parcel that provides an additional 0.34 acres of expandable land on top of the 2.84 acres of land that the facility is currently situated on.