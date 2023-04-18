Advanced search
    MMI   US5663241090

MARCUS & MILLICHAP, INC.

(MMI)
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  12:45:50 2023-04-18 pm EDT
31.76 USD   -2.67%
Marcus & Millichap : Announces the Sale of B&C Storage in Auburn, New York
PU
04/17Marcus & Millichap : Arranges the Sale of a 1.08-Acre Land Development Site in Bergen County, New Jersey
PU
04/17Marcus & Millichap : Announces the Sale of Black Rock Coffee, a 1,550-Square-Foot Net-Leased Property in Texas
PU
Marcus & Millichap : Announces the Sale of B&C Storage in Auburn, New York

04/18/2023 | 12:28pm EDT
Marcus & Millichap Announces the Sale of B&C Storage in Auburn, New York
April 18, 2023
AUBURN, New York, April 18, 2023 - Marcus & Millichap (NYSE: MMI), a leading commercial real estate brokerage firm specializing in investment sales, financing, research and advisory services, announced today the sale of B&C Storage, a 24,094 square-foot self-storage facility located in Auburn, New York.

Luke Dawley, Nathan Coe, Brett R. Hatcher and Gabriel Coe, investment specialists in Marcus & Millichap's Columbus office, had the exclusive listing to market the property on behalf of the seller, a limited liability company. The buyer, a limited liability company, was secured and represented by Luke Dawley, Nathan Coe, Brett R. Hatcher and Gabriel Coe. John Horowitz, New York Broker of Record, assisted in closing this transaction.

"This deal generated strong interest and multiple competitive offers," said Nathan Coe, the lead agent involved. "We continue to see strong demand for self-storage offerings of all sizes and expect to continue to see such demand for the foreseeable future."

B&C Storage is located about 21 miles west of Syracuse in Auburn, New York. B&C Storage is a stabilized facility that was built in 1980 and currently features 219 non-climate-controlled self-storage units that make up 24,094 net rentable square feet. The sale also includes an adjacent parcel that provides an additional 0.34 acres of expandable land on top of the 2.84 acres of land that the facility is currently situated on.

# # #

About Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE: MMI)

Marcus & Millichap, Inc. is a leading brokerage firm specializing in commercial real estate investment sales, financing, research and advisory services with offices throughout the United States and Canada. As of December 31, 2022, the company had 1,904 investment sales and financing professionals in 81 offices who provide investment brokerage and financing services to sellers and buyers of commercial real estate. The company also offers market research, consulting and advisory services to clients. Marcus & Millichap closed 12,272 transactions in 2022, with a sales volume of approximately $86.3 billion. For additional information, please visit www.MarcusMillichap.com.

Disclaimer

Marcus & Millichap Inc. published this content on 18 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 April 2023 16:27:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 1 171 M - -
Net income 2023 66,6 M - -
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 19,2x
Yield 2023 1,53%
Capitalization 1 277 M 1 277 M -
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,09x
EV / Sales 2024
Nbr of Employees 887
Free-Float 97,1%
Managers and Directors
Hessam Nadji President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Steven F. Degennaro Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
George M. Marcus Chairman
Ken Sayward Chief Information Officer & Vice President
John T. Chang SVP-National Director Research & Advisory Services
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MARCUS & MILLICHAP, INC.-7.34%1 277
KE HOLDINGS INC.22.21%22 654
CBRE GROUP, INC.-6.07%21 931
CAPITALAND INVESTMENT LIMITED2.16%14 504
ZILLOW GROUP, INC.42.77%10 615
JONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED-12.96%6 604
