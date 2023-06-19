Press Releases Marcus & Millichap Announces the Sale of Bank of the West & Dave's Hot Chicken, a 5,412-Square-Foot Retail Property in Omaha, Nebraska June 19, 2023 LinkedIn Email App

OMAHA, Nebraska, June 19, 2023 - Marcus & Millichap (NYSE: MMI), a leading commercial real estate brokerage firm specializing in investment sales, financing, research and advisory services, announced today the sale of Bank of the West & Dave's Hot Chicken, a 5,412-square-foot retail property located in Omaha, Nebraska. The asset sold for $3,641,000.



Brennan Clegg, Mark Ruble and Chris Lind investment specialists in Marcus & Millichap's Columbus and Phoenix offices, had the exclusive listing to market the property on behalf of the seller, a limited liability company. Jon Ruzicka, Nebraska Broker of Record, assisted in closing this transaction.

Bank of the West & Dave's Hot Chicken is located at 339 N Saddle Creek Road in Omaha, Nebraska. The Two-Tenant building was newly constructed in 2021 next to Chipotle along the Saddle Creek retail corridor.



"This deal had a unique offering for many investors due to its desirable infill location and long-term credit backed leases" says Clegg, the lead agent on the deal. "The recent growth in the surrounding area combined with its proximity to the Med Center [UNMC] created an appealing proposition for the Buyer."



Clegg notes, "In today's market, we continue to see high demand for these two-tenant triple-net assets. They provide investors with a diverse tenant mix and attractive yields in comparison to single-tenant net-lease properties."

