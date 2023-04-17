Advanced search
    MMI   US5663241090

MARCUS & MILLICHAP, INC.

(MMI)
2023-04-17
32.25 USD   +1.02%
12:08pMarcus & Millichap : Announces the Sale of Black Rock Coffee, a 1,550-Square-Foot Net-Leased Property in Texas
04/14Marcus & Millichap : Arranges the Sale of A 21,500 SF Industrial Building
04/13Marcus & Millichap, Inc. to Report First Quarter 2023 Financial Results on Friday, May 5, 2023
Marcus & Millichap : Announces the Sale of Black Rock Coffee, a 1,550-Square-Foot Net-Leased Property in Texas

04/17/2023 | 12:08pm EDT
Marcus & Millichap Announces the Sale of Black Rock Coffee, a 1,550-Square-Foot Net-Leased Property in Texas
April 17, 2023
SAN ANTONIO, Texas, April 17, 2023 - Marcus & Millichap (NYSE: MMI), a leading commercial real estate brokerage firm specializing in investment sales, financing, research and advisory services, announced today the sale of Black Rock Coffee Ground Lease, a 1,550-square-foot net-leased property located in San Antonio, Texas, according to Grant Fitzgerald, regional manager of the firm's Columbus office.

Alex M. Frankel, Mark Ruble, Chris Lind and Drake Adair, investment specialists in Marcus & Millichap's Columbus, Phoenix, and Fort Worth offices, had the exclusive listing to market the property on behalf of the seller, a limited liability company. Tim Speck, Texas Broker of Record, assisted in closing this transaction.

Alex Frankel, the lead agent on the transaction, said the following regarding the transaction, "The buyer was able to secure financing while still being competitive on price for the seller."

Black Rock Coffee Ground Lease is located at 14635 Huebner Road in San Antonio, Texas. The subject property has a brand new 15-year absolute triple-net ground lease through corporate guaranty with over 100 locations.

# # #

About Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE: MMI)

Marcus & Millichap, Inc. is a leading brokerage firm specializing in commercial real estate investment sales, financing, research and advisory services with offices throughout the United States and Canada. As of December 31, 2022, the company had 1,904 investment sales and financing professionals in 81 offices who provide investment brokerage and financing services to sellers and buyers of commercial real estate. The company also offers market research, consulting and advisory services to clients. Marcus & Millichap closed 12,272 transactions in 2022, with a sales volume of approximately $86.3 billion. For additional information, please visit www.MarcusMillichap.com.

Disclaimer

Marcus & Millichap Inc. published this content on 17 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 April 2023 16:07:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 1 171 M - -
Net income 2023 66,6 M - -
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 18,8x
Yield 2023 1,57%
Capitalization 1 249 M 1 249 M -
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,07x
EV / Sales 2024
Nbr of Employees 887
Free-Float 97,1%
Chart MARCUS & MILLICHAP, INC.
Technical analysis trends MARCUS & MILLICHAP, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus SELL
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 31,92 $
Average target price 24,00 $
Spread / Average Target -24,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Hessam Nadji President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Steven F. Degennaro Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
George M. Marcus Chairman
Ken Sayward Chief Information Officer & Vice President
John T. Chang SVP-National Director Research & Advisory Services
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MARCUS & MILLICHAP, INC.-7.34%1 249
CBRE GROUP, INC.-7.98%21 485
KE HOLDINGS INC.22.21%21 294
CAPITALAND INVESTMENT LIMITED1.89%14 505
ZILLOW GROUP, INC.43.16%10 636
FIRSTSERVICE CORPORATION16.68%6 444
