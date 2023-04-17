Press Releases Marcus & Millichap Announces the Sale of Black Rock Coffee, a 1,550-Square-Foot Net-Leased Property in Texas April 17, 2023

SAN ANTONIO, Texas, April 17, 2023 - Marcus & Millichap (NYSE: MMI), a leading commercial real estate brokerage firm specializing in investment sales, financing, research and advisory services, announced today the sale of Black Rock Coffee Ground Lease, a 1,550-square-foot net-leased property located in San Antonio, Texas, according to Grant Fitzgerald, regional manager of the firm's Columbus office.



Alex M. Frankel, Mark Ruble, Chris Lind and Drake Adair, investment specialists in Marcus & Millichap's Columbus, Phoenix, and Fort Worth offices, had the exclusive listing to market the property on behalf of the seller, a limited liability company. Tim Speck, Texas Broker of Record, assisted in closing this transaction.



Alex Frankel, the lead agent on the transaction, said the following regarding the transaction, "The buyer was able to secure financing while still being competitive on price for the seller."



Black Rock Coffee Ground Lease is located at 14635 Huebner Road in San Antonio, Texas. The subject property has a brand new 15-year absolute triple-net ground lease through corporate guaranty with over 100 locations.