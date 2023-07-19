Press Releases Marcus & Millichap Announces the Sale of Dollar General, a 9,026-Square-Foot Net-Leased Property in Oklahoma July 19, 2023 LinkedIn Email App

BROKEN ARROW, Oklahoma, July 19, 2023 - Marcus & Millichap (NYSE: MMI), a leading commercial real estate brokerage firm specializing in investment sales, financing, research and advisory services, announced today the sale of Dollar General, a 9,026-square-foot net-leased property located in Broken Arrow, Oklahoma. The asset sold for $1,110,000.



Karl Hinkel, Dan Yozwiak and Darpan Patel, investment specialists in Marcus & Millichap's Columbus and Tampa offices, had the exclusive listing to market the property on behalf of the seller, an individual/personal trust. The buyer, a limited liability company, was secured and represented by Robby Pfeiffer, an investment specialist in Marcus & Millichap's Atlanta office. Steve Greer, Oklahoma Broker of Record, assisted in closing this transaction.



Dollar General is located at 6401 E Kenosha Street in Broken Arrow, Oklahoma. The property is located in a growing industrial and retail corridor, near a quickly expanding industrial and office park. Broken Arrow is 20 miles from downtown Tulsa, Oklahoma.

